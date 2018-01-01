Welcome to Mawlamyine
But it’s not all about history; the area around Mawlamyine has enough attractions, ranging from beaches to caves, to keep a visitor happy for several days.
A unique adventure border crossing from Mae Sot to Yangon
Day 1: Mae Sot – border crossing – Myawaddy – Hpa An (-)On arrival at the border, your guide is waiting for you on the Myanmar side of the border in Myawaddy to take you to Hpa An, the capital city of Kayin State. Today‘s route is a special one as the road has just opened very recently for foreign tourist. It is a scenic road through the mountains often used by local traders. We arrive in Hpa An at the end of the afternoon. O/N at Hotel GabbanaDay 2: Hpa An – Mawlamyine (B,L,-)Be prepared for a soft adventure day with a lot of activities and impression to experience real Kayin life style. We start the day by small kayaks to go for a leisurely trip by kayaks through the paddy fields for half an hour or so. We leave the kayaks behind and continue on foot through the forest visiting Kayin villages; Lakkana village & Knot Hair village for a leisurely walk of about an hour. A leisurely kayak trip of half an hour brings us to a beautiful traditional local house where a home cooked lunch is being served by the local host. After lunch you will transfer to Mawlamyine by car. You will visit Seindon Mibaya Monastery in Mawlamyine which is very fine example of architecture and the Mon Museum. Continue to the Ni Paya to have a view over the city and walk around the area with impressive buildings from the colonial times when writers like Orwell and Kipling where living in this city and visit the first Baptist church. O/N at Cinderella Hotel Day 3: Mawlamyine – Kyaiktiyo (B)After breakfast, collect your tickets from the hotel reception/guide and transfer on your own (around 20 minutes duration) to Mawlamyine train station where you have to catch the train to Kyaikto at 08:00 (the train arrives 12:30 in Kyaikto). Enjoy the beautiful countryside and rice paddies during the train ride. Upon arrival at Kyaikto train station, own transfer to the hotel at the basecamp. We suggest you to drop your luggage at the hotel and walk to the basecamp and you have to arrange a truck yourself that will bring you up to the Golden Rock. Spend the afternoon on the platform and then take a truck back to Kin Pun basecamp and walk about 10 minutes to your hotel. Attention: If you want a free afternoon today, you can visit to Golden Rock at next day morning.O/N at Golden Sunrise HotelDay 4: Kyaiktiyo – Yangon (B)Breakfast at the hotel. Free at leisure in the morning. Collect your bus tickets at the hotel reception. Make sure to be on your bus to Yangon that leaves at around 13:00 and will arrive in Yangon around 18:00. Upon arrival in Yangon, own transfer to the hotel.
6-Day Burma Backlands Adventure
Day 1: Travel from Yangon to MawlamyineThese undiscovered remote areas of Mon and Kayin State of Myanmar offer outstanding nature and interesting tribal culture dating back many centuries. We travel to colonial Mawlamyine overland. On the way, we pass by Bago and the Sittaung River, and we slowly see the land transforming beyond the river to a stunning green landscape.Overnight at hotel in MawlamyineTransport: Train from Yangon to Mawlamyine Day 2: Day Free at Leisure at MawlamyineFree day in Mawlamyine with time to explore on your own. The city was formerly known as Moulmein and is located right at the Andaman coast at the delta of the mighty Salween (Thanlwin) River. It is a town with a multitude of ethnicity, old colonial buildings, a slow pace and fine small monasteries. Go to the harbor to see the busy harbor life from early morning to evening.Overnight at hotel in MawlamyineDay 3: River cruise to Hpa An via U Na Auk Start your day cruise to Hpa An and U Na Auk village and get to know more about the local lifestyle. Transport by boat is a relaxing way to view the local scenery and surrounding areas. Overnight at hotel in Hpa AnDay 4: Enjoy Kayaking through rice fields Take in the beautiful scenery around the rice fields on this 3-hour Kayaking trip. Overnight at hotel in U Na AukDay 5: Enjoy the beautiful countryside and rice paddies on a train journey to Hpa AnEnjoy the beautiful countryside and rice paddies during the train ride. Upon arrival at Kyaikto bus station, ask a Tuk Tuk driver to drive you to the base camp. Your hotel where you will stay overnight is located at the base camp. Feel free to drive up to the mountain to see the Golden Rock, otherwise, you can make time to do it the following morning.Overnight at hotel in BasecampDay 6: Experience the early morning golden rock to end up you last day of your journeyYour backroad experience of Burma ends today. Spend the morning climbing to the top of the mountain where Golden Rock stands all shimmering, and the mountain views are stunning. Collect your bus tickets at the hotel reception. Make sure to be on your bus to Yangon that leaves at around 1pm and you will arrive in Yangon around 7pm.
Southern Myanmar Backdoor Explorer 7 Days
Day 1 Cross the border & head to the capitalPick you up in MaeSot Bus Station around 5am & transfer to crossing the border from Thailand into Myanmar, Meet your car and driver and travel to Hpa An. You'll arrive in Hpa An in the afternoon & check in. The rest of the afternoon and evening is free. Accom: Hotel in Hpa An Note: 30 mins difference between Thailand and Myanmar Day 2 Kayaking and a caving experience8am, you'll meet your guide at the hotel and transfer to start a fantastic kayak trip. Arriving at Saddar Cave - huge football-stadium sized cave, hundreds of Buddha figures, pagodas and clay wall carvings and go back to your hotel in Hpa An. Meals: Breakfast Accom: Hotel in Hpa AnNote: If the water level is low, it may be necessary to make the kayaking shorter and replacet with a hike and a visit to a traditional Kayin village.Day 3 A leisurely cruise to MawlamyineYou'll transfer around 8AM to the jetty and start your cruise on a private boat on Thanlwin river. On the way, you’ll stop at U Na Auk village. Upon arrival at Mawlamyine in the afternoon, you’ll continue to your hotel on your own. Meals: BreakfastAccom Hotel in MawlamyineDay 4 Free day in Mawlamyine Meals: Breakfast Accom: Hotel in MawlamyineDay 5 From Mawlamyine to Ye to Dawei the Thanbyuzayat War Cemetery & a home-cooked mealAround 6.30AM, to be picked up and transfer to Ye. On the way, you will visit Thanbyuzayat War Cemetery & the Death Railway from World War 2. Arrive in Ye around 10AM and take the “jungle train” at 10:25AM to Kalainaung and arrive around 03.20PM and transferto Dawei. This evening you’ll experience a traditional Dawei dinner prepared and served in the home of a local family.Meals: Breakfast, Dinner Accom: Hotel in DaweiDay 6 Bicycle around DaweiHalf-day morning bike excursion around Dawei with your guide, visit the morning market, colonial-era buildings, the culture museum and local home factories as you pedal your way around town. In the afternoon, you’re free. Meals: BreakfastAccom: Hotel in DaweiDay 7 Dawei to the Myanmar Htee Khee borderYou'll be picked up around 9AM and travel to Myanmar’s Htee Khee border-crossing. Drive around 4hrs and then cross the border on your own.