A unique adventure border crossing from Mae Sot to Yangon

Day 1: Mae Sot – border crossing – Myawaddy – Hpa An (-)On arrival at the border, your guide is waiting for you on the Myanmar side of the border in Myawaddy to take you to Hpa An, the capital city of Kayin State. Today‘s route is a special one as the road has just opened very recently for foreign tourist. It is a scenic road through the mountains often used by local traders. We arrive in Hpa An at the end of the afternoon. O/N at Hotel GabbanaDay 2: Hpa An – Mawlamyine (B,L,-)Be prepared for a soft adventure day with a lot of activities and impression to experience real Kayin life style. We start the day by small kayaks to go for a leisurely trip by kayaks through the paddy fields for half an hour or so. We leave the kayaks behind and continue on foot through the forest visiting Kayin villages; Lakkana village & Knot Hair village for a leisurely walk of about an hour. A leisurely kayak trip of half an hour brings us to a beautiful traditional local house where a home cooked lunch is being served by the local host. After lunch you will transfer to Mawlamyine by car. You will visit Seindon Mibaya Monastery in Mawlamyine which is very fine example of architecture and the Mon Museum. Continue to the Ni Paya to have a view over the city and walk around the area with impressive buildings from the colonial times when writers like Orwell and Kipling where living in this city and visit the first Baptist church. O/N at Cinderella Hotel Day 3: Mawlamyine – Kyaiktiyo (B)After breakfast, collect your tickets from the hotel reception/guide and transfer on your own (around 20 minutes duration) to Mawlamyine train station where you have to catch the train to Kyaikto at 08:00 (the train arrives 12:30 in Kyaikto). Enjoy the beautiful countryside and rice paddies during the train ride. Upon arrival at Kyaikto train station, own transfer to the hotel at the basecamp. We suggest you to drop your luggage at the hotel and walk to the basecamp and you have to arrange a truck yourself that will bring you up to the Golden Rock. Spend the afternoon on the platform and then take a truck back to Kin Pun basecamp and walk about 10 minutes to your hotel. Attention: If you want a free afternoon today, you can visit to Golden Rock at next day morning.O/N at Golden Sunrise HotelDay 4: Kyaiktiyo – Yangon (B)Breakfast at the hotel. Free at leisure in the morning. Collect your bus tickets at the hotel reception. Make sure to be on your bus to Yangon that leaves at around 13:00 and will arrive in Yangon around 18:00. Upon arrival in Yangon, own transfer to the hotel.