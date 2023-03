This unusually shaped temple is a series of diminishing stupa-dotted terraces over an arched base decorated with peacock motifs. When built in 1857, it housed a famous Buddha image with a huge diamond set on its forehead. The image was stolen following the 1885 British takeover, however, and the monastery was gutted by fire five years later. What you see today is a 1996 reconstruction, anchored by a vast (yet oddly empty-feeling) central prayer chamber.