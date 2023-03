Kuthodaw Paya, aka the ‘world’s biggest book’, draws tour-bus crowds to see its 729 slabs that retell the Tripitaka canon, which is effectively part of the Buddhist Bible. Note that many of the slabs are placed behind grated entrances in small stupas (and are written in Pali), so it's tough to make out the text. Nearby, the Sandamuni Paya (admission includes entrance here) has more such slabs.