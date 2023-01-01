Three tiny shards of bone, believed to be Buddha relics, were discovered in 1908 by British archaeologists at the site of a once-great ancient stupa at Peshawar (in today's Pakistan). For years they were displayed on Mandalay Hill, but after thefts of associated gemstones alerted authorities to their vulnerability, the relics were moved to a dusty little museum room in the U-Khanti Monastery at the base of the hill. It's best appreciated with a knowledgeable guide.

The bones are normally only displayed on full-moon days, but if you're polite, a monk will bring them out and place them in a hexagonal light stand. You'll be offered a magnifying glass to examine the crystal Andrew editor Myanmar 2019 within which the bones are almost invisibly housed.