Taung Kwe Zayde

Virtually rocketing from the landscape is this explosion of craggy limestone and white-and-gold stupas. The mountaintop Buddhist temple compound is Kayah State's most famous sight, and the loi kaw (Shan for 'island of mountains') are allegedly the origin of the town's name. Even if you're templed out, the wacky Buddhist Disneyland vibe is fun, and the views of the town and countryside really are breathtaking.

To the east extend a few other similar rock-topped temples, including Tat Tapin Mont (One Tree Mountain).