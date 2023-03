This little-seen cave sits amid farmland around 20 minutes' drive north of Loikaw. The cave is close to a 1km in length and houses a dozen or so buddha statues, as well as many stalactites and stalagmites. The cave floor gets very wet, especially during the rainy season (June to October), so watch your step. Bring a torch (flashlight) in case the power is off and there are no lights.