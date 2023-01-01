Htee Se Kha Waterfall

This modest but pretty waterfall is really three separate falls that plunge into a pool that's a popular swimming spot. The falls are surrounded on three sides by buddha statues and a monastery. It's a holy place, so if you're going to swim here do so in shorts and a T-shirt.

The waterfall is almost on the border between Kayah and Shan states, about 50 minutes' drive north of Loikaw. This drive takes you through some beautiful countryside and a series of Kayan, Pa-O and Lisu villages. Loikaw Travel Information Center can organise a car and a driver for US$40.