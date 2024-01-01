Kayah Cultural Museum

Eastern Myanmar

Like many of Myanmar's regional museums, this oversized hall is home to a disproportionately scanty selection of dusty relics – musical instruments, baskets, ancient muskets – and mannequins wearing the costumes of the local ethnic groups. English-language captions are in short supply.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Taung Kwe Paya, an unusual buddhist temple erected on big rocks in kaya state, Loikaw, Myanmar.

    Taung Kwe Zayde

    1.73 MILES

    Virtually rocketing from the landscape is this explosion of craggy limestone and white-and-gold stupas. The mountaintop Buddhist temple compound is Kayah…

  • Thiri Mingalarpon Kyaung

    Thiri Mingalarpon Kyaung

    1.63 MILES

    Dating back to 1912, this attractive monastery formerly served as the palace of Kayah's saopha (sky princes) until 1959. After the last saopha passed away…

  • Htee Se Kha Waterfall

    Htee Se Kha Waterfall

    14.37 MILES

    This modest but pretty waterfall is really three separate falls that plunge into a pool that's a popular swimming spot. The falls are surrounded on three…

  • Christ the King Cathedral

    Christ the King Cathedral

    0.41 MILES

    Kayah State has long been the stomping ground of Roman Catholic missionaries and is home to many churches. Christ the King was built in 1939 – making it…

  • Aung Tha Pyay Cave

    Aung Tha Pyay Cave

    6.01 MILES

    This little-seen cave sits amid farmland around 20 minutes' drive north of Loikaw. The cave is close to a 1km in length and houses a dozen or so buddha…

  • Dor Sor Bee

    Dor Sor Bee

    1.63 MILES

    Dor Sor Bee, just east of Loikaw, is home to several Kayah animist shrines. The towering logs, whitewashed and topped with decorations meant to symbolise…

  • Poke Hpayone Paya

    Poke Hpayone Paya

    1.69 MILES

    Kayah State's largest monastery, Poke Hpayone Paya has some 500 monks in residence. It's to the east of Taung Kwe Zayde.

  • Afternoon Market

    Afternoon Market

    1.33 MILES

    Small and mellow riverside market in the centre of Loikaw that specialises in food and produce.

