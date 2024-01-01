Like many of Myanmar's regional museums, this oversized hall is home to a disproportionately scanty selection of dusty relics – musical instruments, baskets, ancient muskets – and mannequins wearing the costumes of the local ethnic groups. English-language captions are in short supply.
Kayah Cultural Museum
Eastern Myanmar
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.73 MILES
Virtually rocketing from the landscape is this explosion of craggy limestone and white-and-gold stupas. The mountaintop Buddhist temple compound is Kayah…
1.63 MILES
Dating back to 1912, this attractive monastery formerly served as the palace of Kayah's saopha (sky princes) until 1959. After the last saopha passed away…
14.37 MILES
This modest but pretty waterfall is really three separate falls that plunge into a pool that's a popular swimming spot. The falls are surrounded on three…
0.41 MILES
Kayah State has long been the stomping ground of Roman Catholic missionaries and is home to many churches. Christ the King was built in 1939 – making it…
6.01 MILES
This little-seen cave sits amid farmland around 20 minutes' drive north of Loikaw. The cave is close to a 1km in length and houses a dozen or so buddha…
1.63 MILES
Dor Sor Bee, just east of Loikaw, is home to several Kayah animist shrines. The towering logs, whitewashed and topped with decorations meant to symbolise…
1.69 MILES
Kayah State's largest monastery, Poke Hpayone Paya has some 500 monks in residence. It's to the east of Taung Kwe Zayde.
1.33 MILES
Small and mellow riverside market in the centre of Loikaw that specialises in food and produce.
