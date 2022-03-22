This football-stadium-sized cave is simply breathtaking, its entrance dominated by dozens of buddha statues, a couple of pagodas and some newer clay wall…
Kayin State
The combination of fantastic scenery – tree-covered limestone hills rising above luminous green paddy fields – and a fascinating ethnic mix, makes Kayin State (ကရင္ျပည္နယ္) a Myanmar highlight. That's despite the fact that significant parts of the state remain off-limits to foreign visitors, thanks to ongoing tensions caused by what is thought to be the world's longest-running internal conflict.
Almost from the moment Myanmar attained its independence in 1948, the Karen, the main ethnic group in Kayin State, started their battle for autonomy. Since 2012 a fragile ceasefire has been in place between the largest insurgent body, the Karen National Union (KNU), and the Burmese government. That has resulted in the welcome opening of the border with Thailand at Myawaddy. But the KNU's military component, the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), continues to control parts of the north and east of the state and foreigners are barred from visiting those areas.
Explore Kayin State
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Kayin State.
See
Saddan Cave
This football-stadium-sized cave is simply breathtaking, its entrance dominated by dozens of buddha statues, a couple of pagodas and some newer clay wall…
See
Kyauk Kalap
Standing proud in the middle of a small, artificial lake is Kyauk Kalap, a tall finger of sheer rock atop which is one of the more unusual pagodas in…
See
Kawgun Cave & Yathaypyan Cave
The 7th-century artwork of the Kawgun Cave consists of thousands of tiny clay buddhas and carvings plastered all over the walls and roof of this open…
See
Shwe Muay Wan Paya
Within walking distance of the Friendship Bridge, Shwe Muay Wan Paya is Myawaddy's most important temple, a traditional bell-shaped stupa gilded with…
See
Shweyinhmyaw Paya
Close to the waterfront, this golden pagoda is a popular hang-out around sunset, as well as an easy place to watch the world go by during the day.
See
Kaw Ka Thawng Cave
This area actually consists of three caves, only two of which are generally open to the public.
See
Myikyaungon Paya
Myikyaungon Paya is a noted Buddhist temple, called Wat Don Jarakhe in Thai, and named for its gaudy, crocodile-shaped sanctuary. The temple is an easy…
See
Clock Tower
Now digitised, but not always working, Hpa-an's clock tower is lit up at night like a gaudy lollipop.
See
Market
Hpa-an's vibrant market is good for a wander and a chat with the locals.
