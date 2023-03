All that remains of King Bagyidaw’s palace complex is this 90ft ‘leaning tower of Inwa’, shattered but patched up and still standing after the 1838 earthquake. The watchtower is neither beautiful nor especially high, but wide views from the top were great for getting your bearings amid the widely scattered sights; it's been closed since 2012 for safety reasons.

A few souvenir stalls are set up near its base.