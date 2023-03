This airy two-hall museum is mostly full of 19th-century marble buddha statues with their gold leaf rubbed off. More interesting is the giant 18th-century Buddha 'footprint' and a few black-and-white photos of Ava Bridge's inauguration (1934) and WWII scuttling (1942). Labels are in English, but there's no commentary or context provided. Nearby there are great views across the canal to the golden stupa of Shwezigon.