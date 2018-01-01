Myanmar - 10 Day Guided Adventure Travel Pass

1) ARRIVAL YANGON: Arriving in bustling port city Yangon, take time to observe the multicultural influences in the markets and street life before meeting your Tour Leader at 6pm for a Welcome Night introduction with your new travel mates.2) YANGON (OVERNIGHT BUS TO BAGAN): Start the day with a guided tour of the highlights of Yangon in a private vehicle, including magnificent Shwedagon Pagoda, glittering Sule Pagoda and finishing at Bogyoke Aung San Market. Afternoon is free before departing on a plush overnight bus to Bagan at 7:30pm.3) ARRIVAL BAGAN: Arrive early in Bagan, drop your bags at the guesthouse and head out on a half day guided temple tour of Bagan's Archaeological Zone. Relax with free time in the afternoon.4) FREE DAY BAGAN: Use your free day to continue discovering Bagan's temples - we recommend the options of hiring a bicycle or electric scooter to visit areas not seen on your guided tour. Don't miss the spectacular sunrise or sunset over the temples today!5) BAGAN TO KALAW: Catch the bus to Kalaw and watch the landscape change from open plains to the picturesque mountains of the Shan Plateau. You'll feel a difference in climate and notice the Shan ethnic influence in Kalaw, especially when you taste the fresh Shan cuisine on offer.6) TREK - KALAW TO VILLAGE STAY: Soak up the surroundings as you begin your guided trek into the Shan hills, learning more about the regional ethnic groups and native plants and wildlife along the way. Spend the afternoon with the villagers and overnight in a local home or monastery; village stay also includes traditional lunch, dinner and breakfast with your hosts. (Non-trekking option available - spend 1 extra night in Kalaw and travel by train to Inle Lake the next day.)7) TREK - VILLAGE STAY TO INLE LAKE: Wake up early to enjoy breakfast with your hosts before continuing our trek to Inle Lake, where a brief boat ride on the lake brings you to the village of Nyuang Shwe, where any non-trekkers will rejoin the group. Spend the rest of the day relaxing and reflecting after 2 big days of hiking.8) FREE DAY INLE LAKE: Hop into a long tail boat for a half day tour of the upper lake delta to see floating farms, a lotus weaving center and experience daily life on the lake. The boat tour finishes in time for an optional visit to watch the sunset at nearby Red Mountain Winery.9) INLE LAKE TO MANDALAY: Take one last look at tranquil Inle Lake before boarding the express bus bound for Mandalay, with stops along the way to stretch your legs and eat lunch. Arrive in Mandalay by late afternoon.10) FREE DAY MANDALAY: Start your final day with a guided city tour of Mandalay's highlights, including the former Royal Palace, a gold pounders workshop and Kuthodaw Pagoda. Your trip officially ends after the city tour.