Welcome to Kalaw
One of the few destinations in Myanmar that genuinely caters for backpackers rather than tour groups, Kalaw is an easy place to kick back for a few days. The town is also notable for its significant population of Nepali Gurkhas and Indians, whose ancestors came here to build the roads and railway during the colonial era.
Top experiences in Kalaw
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Kalaw activities
5-Day Shan Hills Cycling Adventure Tour
Starting from Heho airport, we cycle through small local villages, pine forests and fertile agricultural fields. After lunch we head on into the hill station town of Kalaw, populated with the descendants of Indian and Nepali railway workers and soldiers who settled here during the days of British colonial rule. We cycle on a mixture of tarmac and dirt roads on our second day, and pay a visit to the ethnic villages that grow tea around Kalaw and explore this scenic area before checking in to our accommodation.On the third day of our journey we leave Kalaw quickly after breakfast for a full days cycling to Inle lake. Taking quiet country roads, leading through a number of local villages and communities, we finally arrive at the mysterious Shwe Inn Dein – a unique and atmospheric site containing more than 1,000 pagodas built during the 14th to 17th centuries.We begin our fourth day with a hearty breakfast and start by cycling before switching on to boating in the afternoon. Taking a relaxing, scenic cruise along the eastern side of Inle Lake, we head over to the small farming village of Tale Oo before heading out onto the waters once more to discover some of Inle's highlights, such as floating markets and monasteries.On our fifth and last day we are transferred to Heho Airport for one last drop-off, marking the end of our Shan Hills adventure. We ride a total of 99mi (160km) over the course of five days, making it a suitable tour for anyone with a reasonable level of fitness. A support vehicle travels behind the group to support us and participants can cycle as much or as little as they like and still enjoy the same views as the rest of the group. When the tour ends, you will be dropped off at Heho Airport for your onward journey.Total Days : 5 Days/ 4 NightsIncluded Meals: Breakfast - 4, Lunch - 4, Dinner - 4
Myanmar - 10 Day Guided Adventure Travel Pass
1) ARRIVAL YANGON: Arriving in bustling port city Yangon, take time to observe the multicultural influences in the markets and street life before meeting your Tour Leader at 6pm for a Welcome Night introduction with your new travel mates.2) YANGON (OVERNIGHT BUS TO BAGAN): Start the day with a guided tour of the highlights of Yangon in a private vehicle, including magnificent Shwedagon Pagoda, glittering Sule Pagoda and finishing at Bogyoke Aung San Market. Afternoon is free before departing on a plush overnight bus to Bagan at 7:30pm.3) ARRIVAL BAGAN: Arrive early in Bagan, drop your bags at the guesthouse and head out on a half day guided temple tour of Bagan's Archaeological Zone. Relax with free time in the afternoon.4) FREE DAY BAGAN: Use your free day to continue discovering Bagan's temples - we recommend the options of hiring a bicycle or electric scooter to visit areas not seen on your guided tour. Don't miss the spectacular sunrise or sunset over the temples today!5) BAGAN TO KALAW: Catch the bus to Kalaw and watch the landscape change from open plains to the picturesque mountains of the Shan Plateau. You'll feel a difference in climate and notice the Shan ethnic influence in Kalaw, especially when you taste the fresh Shan cuisine on offer.6) TREK - KALAW TO VILLAGE STAY: Soak up the surroundings as you begin your guided trek into the Shan hills, learning more about the regional ethnic groups and native plants and wildlife along the way. Spend the afternoon with the villagers and overnight in a local home or monastery; village stay also includes traditional lunch, dinner and breakfast with your hosts. (Non-trekking option available - spend 1 extra night in Kalaw and travel by train to Inle Lake the next day.)7) TREK - VILLAGE STAY TO INLE LAKE: Wake up early to enjoy breakfast with your hosts before continuing our trek to Inle Lake, where a brief boat ride on the lake brings you to the village of Nyuang Shwe, where any non-trekkers will rejoin the group. Spend the rest of the day relaxing and reflecting after 2 big days of hiking.8) FREE DAY INLE LAKE: Hop into a long tail boat for a half day tour of the upper lake delta to see floating farms, a lotus weaving center and experience daily life on the lake. The boat tour finishes in time for an optional visit to watch the sunset at nearby Red Mountain Winery.9) INLE LAKE TO MANDALAY: Take one last look at tranquil Inle Lake before boarding the express bus bound for Mandalay, with stops along the way to stretch your legs and eat lunch. Arrive in Mandalay by late afternoon.10) FREE DAY MANDALAY: Start your final day with a guided city tour of Mandalay's highlights, including the former Royal Palace, a gold pounders workshop and Kuthodaw Pagoda. Your trip officially ends after the city tour.
3 day and 2 nights Trek in Shan State
The Tour: Trekking in Shan StateThis tour offers you the opportunity to immerse yourself in the cultures of the some of the many ethnic groups in Myanmar. You will trek through Danu, Pa-O, Palaung, and Taung Yo villages along the way, while at the same time taking in the extraordinary scenery. You will commence your trek in Kalaw, with our experienced guide, trekking through the Shan mountains, and finishing at Indein village, near Inle Lake, 3 days later. Along the way, you will stay one night in a homestay and one night in a monastery, where you will be provided with a bed and some of the best food Shan state has to offer. We will arrange for your bags to be taken to your hotel in advance, so that all you will need is a small rucksack to carry a spare pair of clothes. We can also arrange this tour in the alternative direction. For a fee a motorbike pick-up can be arranged if you are unable to continue the trek for any reason.
1 Night 2 Days Trek from Kalaw to Inle lake
Detailed Itinerary Day 01: Kalaw-Pattu village (By trek) (6 and half hours Trekking) (19 Km) After your breakfast at hotel, transfer to Lamine village by car as this is starting point of your trekking and it would take 45 minute. Then start Trekking for 2 hours (7KM) to Pinnwe and Pawke village Continue to Kone Hla village 5km and it will take about 1hr and 30mins.Lunch stop at Kone Hla village and after lunch take a leisure time for one hour. Then excursion to Pattu village 7km and it will take about 2hrs and 30mins.Upon arrival to Pattu village, enjoy your dinner and overnight at monastery.Day 2 : Pattu village to Tongle ( By trek)( 4 Hours Trekking ) (14 KM) After breakfast, trek to Kyauk Su village it is 5.5km and it will take about 1hr and 30mins from Pattu . Have a Short break at Nan Yoke village in small shop. Then continue trekking to Tongle (jetty) 8km and it will take about 2hrs.Enjoy your Lunch at jetty .Take your boat and transfer to Nyaung Shwe and it will take one hour drive.
4 days Tour of Yangon and Inle Lake
Day 1 Yangon Sightseeing (L/D) Your guide will pick you up at 8 am from your hotel and drive to the center of Yangon to observe the Sule Pagoda, Mahabandula Garden with independence monument, city hall, supreme court and Immual Baptist Church. Then have your lunch and drink a cup of coffee at Strand hotel. Now you are ready to visit to Botahtaung pagoda and 72 meters long reclining Buddha image known as Chauk Htat Gyi pagoda. In the evening, drive to Shwedagon Pagoda, exploring and sitting on the platform of Pagoda and learn the culture of Buddhist. After exploring the pagoda, take your dinner and drive to Nyaung Shwe where Inle Lake situated. Overnight on private vehicle.Day 2 Inle Sightseeing by boat - Red Mountain & Maing Thouk Village (B/L/D)Your breakfast will be on the way to Nyaung Shwe. When you arrive at Nyaung Shwe, transfer to jetty and visit to shops which selling traditional clothes, Phaungdawoo Pagoda, Silverware workshop, Jumping cat monastery and Alodawpauk Pagoda by boat. On the way, you can see the floating plantation along the way and life of locals who struggling for their living. Then back to jetty, head to the beautiful Maing Thouk village and visit to red mountain vineyard and winery. Then transfer to your hotel in Nyaung Shwe. Overnight in Nyaung Shwe.Hotel Name: Cassiopeia Hotel or SimilarDay 3 Kakku - Taunggyi (B/L/D) After breakfast at your hotel, visit to Ayetharyar wine garden at the entrance of Taunggyi. Then uphill driving to Taunggyi and continue to Kakku Pagoda. On the way back from Kakku, visit to Sulamuni Pagoda and drive back to Nyaung Shwe. Overnight at your hotel in Nyaung Shwe.Hotel Name: Cassiopeia Hotel or SimilarDay 4 Nyaung Shwe- Kalaw - Yangon (B/L/D)After breakfast at hotel, drive to Kalaw and visit to Kalaw view point, Thein Taung and Hnee Buddha image. Then head to Yangon about 10 hour drive and transfer to your hotel situated in Yangon.
9-Day Private Heart of Myanmar Tour
Day 1: YANGON ARRIVAL - Our driver and professional guide will welcome you at the airport and transfer to hotel. Enjoy sunset at one of the world's most spectacular monuments, the Shwedagon Pagoda.Day 2: YANGON FULL-DAY TOUR - A full day tour to discover the colorful capital of Myanmar with a close looks at the local life of this historical city. Visit Sule pagoda in the middle of the city, walk around to see the Mahabandoola Park, the colonial courthouse and the city hall. From there walking tour around the colonial area with the historical buildings will start, breaking at a local teashop to enjoy Burmese food and tea and the typical atmosphere. Continue along the famous Strand Road and visit the bustling Yangon harbor. Learn about the parks, religious temples and unique buildings as you travel through this diverse urban landscape. Heading to Chauk Htat Gyi Pagoda to see a huge reclining Buddha image. Complete the day with an extended visit to Karawait Palace and enjoy sunset at Kandawgyi (Royal Lake) park. Drive back to hotel and free time at your leisure. Day 3: YANGON - BAGAN - Enjoy a scenic journey to Bagan and transfer to hotel. Day 4: BAGAN FULL-DAY TOUR - Stroll through the marketplace of Nyaung U, and get a glimpse into the lifestyle of Burmese people. Visit to Shwezigon, Annada, Thatbinnyu, Damayangyi, lacquer ware home Industry. Enjoy sunset around the temples. Day 5: BAGAN - KALAW - Enjoy a scenic journey to an interesting drive up into the hills and across the Shan Plateau, through mountain fields to Kalaw. Day 6: KALAW - PINDAYA - INLE LAKE- Visit to Pindaya’s limestone cave with its maze of chambers displaying more than 8,000 Buddha statues and local handicraft workshops. Continue to Inle lake, famous for its unique leg-rowers. Day 7: INLE LAKE FULL-DAY TOUR - Enjoy a boat trip on the lake and observe the beautiful floating market and floating gardens. Visit the rural market and observe locals and several minority groups wearing traditional costumes trading farm produce which makes it a jolly experience. Visit to Indein pagoda complex, very impressive ruins of hundreds of ancient pagodas. Day 8: INLE LAKE - YANGON - After breakfast at the hotel, return back to Yangon and transfer to hotel. Day 9: YANGON TOUR - After breakfast at the hotel, visit Bogyoke Aung San Market (formerly Scott’s market, closes on Monday and public holidays) and give opportunity to do some shopping with hundreds of food, clothes, handicrafts, and gems stores. Transfer to airport for international departure flight.