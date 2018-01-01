Northern Shan State - flashpacking

Day 1: Yangon – Hsipaw (Public bus) (-)Our representative will meet you at your hotel at 3 PM and will escort you to the Aung Mingala bus station to make sure you will easily find the reserved seats in the air-conditioned night bus to Hsipaw that leaves at 4 PM. Around 5 AM the bus will stop at the main road in Hsipaw (before continuing to Lashio) to let you out opposite the Catholic Church. O/N on the public bus.Day 2: Hsipaw (B,-,-)Upon arrival in Hsipaw, you will be met by a representative who will take you for a walk to the fresh produce market at the riverside. Continue to observe the large central market and proceed to Mr Charles Hotel for breakfast and check-in. At around 1330 you will embark with your guide on a 4 hour walk through a panoramic scenery. Return at Mr Charles Hotel around 5:30PM. O/N at Mr. Charles HotelDay 3: Hsipaw (B,-,-)This morning your guide will take you for a boat ride up the Dokthawaddy river through amazing mountain scenery and after the boat ride, an hour walk to visit a 150 years old Shan monastery, set in the middle of the forest. This 5 hours guided excursion that will give you an insight in Shan life. The rest of the day is free at leisure. O/N at Mr. Charles Hotel Day 4: Hsipaw – Kyaukme (B,L,-)Going local today! The local bus to Kyaukme will depart opposite the beautiful colonial all-wooden post office which is a 3 min walk from your hotel. The bus is stopping at every village to let people or goods in and out. Expect to be surrounded (or sit on top of) vegetables, rice and anything else you can imagine, surrounded by local villagers. You will arrive at around 8:30 in Kyaukme. The market is the final bus stop. Your local guide will take you to the guesthouse where you will spend the night. Embark on a full day trekking through the mountains surrounding Kyaukme. Lunch in one of the Palaung villages. O/N at One Love HotelDay 5: Kyaukme – Pyin Oo Lwin (B,-,-)You have some free time to explore the town with its colonial buildings and colourful market this morning. Then transfer to the railway station is only a 10-minute walk from your hotel. We have reserved seats for you until Pyin Oo Lwin. The train departs at 11:05 from Kyaukme station and will pass the Gokteik Viaduct at around 1:30 PM and through spectacular mountain scenery. Expected arrival time in the Pyin Oo Lwin – the former summer capital of the British colonial administration – is at around 4 PM. On arrival, our representative will bring you to the Royal Parkview Hotel. Along the way you will pass numerous colonial villas Pyin Oo Lwin is famous for. O/N at Royal Parkview Hotel – Superior RoomDay 6: Pyin Oo Lwin (B,-,-)Breakfast at the hotel. Transfer to Mandalay by shared taxi. (About 2 hours).