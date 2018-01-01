Welcome to Hsipaw
There are rebel ethnic armies operating in some areas around Hsipaw, so certain destinations, such as Namhsan, are now off limits to foreigners. Trekking guides are very attuned to the local situation and make sure to steer foreigners well away from the conflict zones.
Gokteik Viaduct Full-Day Private Tour from Mandalay
The Tour: Gokteik ViaductIt’s an early start this morning as you will be met in your hotel at 6:30 am, and transported to the Pyin Oo Lwin Train Station where you will board one of the world’s greatest train rides with your guide. This tour is a great way to transfer from Pyin Oo Lwin to Hsipaw, or for a day sightseeing from Pyin Oo Lwin. The train line from Pyin Oo Lwin to Hsipaw passes through the hills of Shan state, over cascading rivers, and along the famous Gokteik Viaduct. The rail line was constructed as a way for the British Empire to expand their influence in the region and the construction project was overseen by Sir Arthur Rendel an engineer for the Burma Railroad Company. The bridge was constructed in 1899 and completed in 1900 by Pennsylvania and Maryland Bridge Construction, at the time it considered a world masterpiece. It was the highest bridge in Myanmar at the time it was finished and the largest railway trestle in the world. The rail journey takes about 4 hours and after disembarkation you will enjoy a traditional local lunch, before being taken by train to Pyin Oo Lwin and then by car back to Mandalay.
6-Days in Northern Shan State and Mandalay from Yangon
Day 1: Transfer to Hsipaw in Northern Shan State from Yangon by bus at 4pm. We will overnight on the public bus.Day 2: Arrived Hsipaw. Upon arrival, walk to your hotel (hotel is only 5-minute walking distance from Khaing Ta Pyay bus station). The room is ready for check-in. In the late afternoon your guide will take you for a walk through a panoramic scenery of paddy fields and other seasonal crops passing small creeks, Shan villages and local schools and monasteries. The guide will explain in detail about Shan life around Hsipaw and show you some home industries like cheroot (cigar) rolling and bamboo weaving and the local people in Northern Shan state. Overnight at Hotel – Nice wooden bungalows in a beautiful garden.Day 3: A day for yourself. After breakfast, you will explore the town on your own. Overnight at Hotel - Nice wooden bungalows in a beautiful garden.Day 4: Completely plunge in rural life with your local guide. Your guide will be waiting for you at the final bus stop to take you to the guesthouse where you will spend the night. Embark on a full day trekking through the mountains surrounding Kyaukme during which your guide will give you a fascinating insight into the life of the Palaung people living in these remote hills. We have lunch in one of the Palaung villages. Today is a great day out in the nature in an area where you can still find people who have rarely seen western foreigners before and who live according to centuries old traditions. Overnight at Hotel – basic Guesthouse with private facilities. Day 5: A train journey over a bridge, 820 feet (250m) high. The train departs at 11:05am from Kyaukme station and will pass the Gokteik Viaduct at around 1:30pm. Through spectacular mountain scenery the train will slowly move forward over the old railway track passing small villages and towns where vendors will enter the train to sell drinks and local snacks. Expected arrival time in the Pyin Oo Lwin – the former summer capital for the British colonial administration. On arrival at the colonial train station transfer on own arrangement to your hotel.Day 6: Car-pooling from the scenic hill town to Mandalay. A shared taxi will pick you up at the hotel in Pyin Oo Lwin and drive you down the hill towards Mandalay. In Mandalay the shared taxi will drop you at your hotel.
Northern Shan State - flashpacking
Day 1: Yangon – Hsipaw (Public bus) (-)Our representative will meet you at your hotel at 3 PM and will escort you to the Aung Mingala bus station to make sure you will easily find the reserved seats in the air-conditioned night bus to Hsipaw that leaves at 4 PM. Around 5 AM the bus will stop at the main road in Hsipaw (before continuing to Lashio) to let you out opposite the Catholic Church. O/N on the public bus.Day 2: Hsipaw (B,-,-)Upon arrival in Hsipaw, you will be met by a representative who will take you for a walk to the fresh produce market at the riverside. Continue to observe the large central market and proceed to Mr Charles Hotel for breakfast and check-in. At around 1330 you will embark with your guide on a 4 hour walk through a panoramic scenery. Return at Mr Charles Hotel around 5:30PM. O/N at Mr. Charles HotelDay 3: Hsipaw (B,-,-)This morning your guide will take you for a boat ride up the Dokthawaddy river through amazing mountain scenery and after the boat ride, an hour walk to visit a 150 years old Shan monastery, set in the middle of the forest. This 5 hours guided excursion that will give you an insight in Shan life. The rest of the day is free at leisure. O/N at Mr. Charles Hotel Day 4: Hsipaw – Kyaukme (B,L,-)Going local today! The local bus to Kyaukme will depart opposite the beautiful colonial all-wooden post office which is a 3 min walk from your hotel. The bus is stopping at every village to let people or goods in and out. Expect to be surrounded (or sit on top of) vegetables, rice and anything else you can imagine, surrounded by local villagers. You will arrive at around 8:30 in Kyaukme. The market is the final bus stop. Your local guide will take you to the guesthouse where you will spend the night. Embark on a full day trekking through the mountains surrounding Kyaukme. Lunch in one of the Palaung villages. O/N at One Love HotelDay 5: Kyaukme – Pyin Oo Lwin (B,-,-)You have some free time to explore the town with its colonial buildings and colourful market this morning. Then transfer to the railway station is only a 10-minute walk from your hotel. We have reserved seats for you until Pyin Oo Lwin. The train departs at 11:05 from Kyaukme station and will pass the Gokteik Viaduct at around 1:30 PM and through spectacular mountain scenery. Expected arrival time in the Pyin Oo Lwin – the former summer capital of the British colonial administration – is at around 4 PM. On arrival, our representative will bring you to the Royal Parkview Hotel. Along the way you will pass numerous colonial villas Pyin Oo Lwin is famous for. O/N at Royal Parkview Hotel – Superior RoomDay 6: Pyin Oo Lwin (B,-,-)Breakfast at the hotel. Transfer to Mandalay by shared taxi. (About 2 hours).
6-Night Shan State Adventure from Mandalay
Day 1 [B]: Mandalay - Hsipaw You will be picked up at your hotel in Mandalay at 3:00 pm and travel through beautiful surrounding from Mandalay to the Shan state city of Hsipaw. Walk around Hsipaw with your private guide in the evening. Stay overnight.Day 2 [B]: Hsipaw After breakfast enjoy a day of leisure. The dusty Shan town of Hsipaw is the right spot to explore on your own. Most travelers love the ambiance and the nature, rent a motorbike or a bicycle and explore the lush rice fields or stop by "Little Bagan" in the outskirt of the city. Stay overnight.Day 3 [B]: Hsipaw - Kyaukme After breakfast, go on an adventurous short ride on a local bus to Kyaukme, a village famous for its fantastic trekking opportunities. Explore the remote area and experience the lifestyle of local people in the hillside villages. Stay overnight.Day 4 [B]: Kyaukme - Pyin Oo LwinAfter breakfast take a train ride from Kyaukme to Pyin Oo Lwin. Enjoy the beautiful surrounding and scenery while traveling in train through different villages across Goteik Bridge, one of Burma’s most stunning man-made marvels. Stay overnight.Day 5 [B]: Pyin Oo Lwin - Mandalay After breakfast, travel from Pyin Oo Lwin to Mandalay by car. Mandalay is a modern metropolis and the Chinese influence is enormous here. Upon arrival in Mandalay the rest of the day is free for you to explore the city. Stay overnight.Day 6 [B]: Mandalay Get ready for a guided bike tour after breakfast. Bike through different streets and experience the lifestyle of people in Mandalay. You have the afternoon for exploring by yourself, when you can visit the U-Bien Bridge for sunset or some local markets around Mandalay. Stay overnight.Day 7 [B]: Mandalay There is no itinerary planned for the day after breakfast. Check out before noon and continue the adventure on your own.
7-Night Shan State Adventure from Mandalay
Day 1:You will be picked up at the Mandalay International Airport, bus station or train station at 3pm to start your journey exploring one of the most beautiful parts of the world. The name Mandalay has a touch of old colonial days, Kipling, a fragment in a song. But today Mandalay is a modern metropolis, and the Chinese influence is enormous here. The hill above Mandalay has fine pagodas and monasteries to serve as a pilgrimage place for devoted Buddhists. Overnight in Mandalay.Day 2 [B]:Transfer on your own to Mandalay Bus Station to take the morning bus to Hsipaw. As you arrive Hsipaw, it will be just in time for the perfect sunrise over the Shan State. Still a bit tired you will appreciate a pre-arranged Tuk Tuk to take you to your hotel. To rest your head for a couple of hours before new adventures are rolled out in front of you. Overnight in HsipawDay 3 [B]:Enjoy a day of leisure. The dusty Shan town of Hsipaw is the right spot to have enough free time. Most travelers love the ambiance here, the early morning mist that surrounds the landscape until the sun takes over, novice monks walking the morning streets collecting alms. Overnight in HsipawDay 4 [B, L]:Go on an adventurous short ride on a local bus that brings you to Kyaukme, a village famous for its fantastic trekking opportunities. Upon arrival start your full-day trekking excursion including lunch along the way. Into the rolling green hills covered in mist. Overnight in Kyaukme.Day 5 [B]:As the highlight of the entire trip, take a train ride from Kyaukme to Pyin Oo Lwin. Travel across the Goteik Bridge, one of Burma’s most stunning manmade marvels built by the British more than 100 years ago. It is the highest bridge in Burma, stretching almost 700 meters across the viaduct below.Overnight in Pyin Oo LwinDay 6 [B]:From the hill country follow the colonial trail downhill to Mandalay. Don’t forget to ask the driver to stop at the viewpoint at Mile 21 before you leave the mountains behind.Day 7 [B]:Enjoy a biking tour "Magnificent Mandalay Mornings”. Escape the hustle and bustle of the dusty city and discover the tranquility and charm of the Mandalay countryside. You will visit fresh markets, cottage industry, farming villages and then return to Mandalay after having made a genuine connection to the Myanmar outskirts.Day 8 [B]:There is no itinerary planned for the day. After breakfast. Check out from the hotel before noon and you will be dropped off at the Mandalay International Airport, bus station or train station in Mandalay for the conclusion of this journey and the start of your next one.
Shan State Adventure - 10 Days - Yangon to Mandalay
Day 1: Yangon, It oozes of exotic spices, the British colonial era and years in solitude. At present it’s a good mix of past and present, so clearly of Asian heritage. Climbing Sakura Tower to find a restaurant on the 22nd floor. Or stroll the city roads to get closer to life at street level. Day 2: Yangon. Morning tour of the markets, give alms to the monks and have mohinga for breakfast. Next is Yangon's main fish market, located on the Yangon River, the offloading point is alive 24 hours a day and will also be bustling. Explore Yangon’s backstreets and colourful street life. Day 3: Yangon – Hsipaw (Shan State). Free day in Yangon before heading into the Shan State. Seek towards the local Morning Market for a colorful morning rush, and stroll by the Strand Hotel to be swept back to the colonial past. Day 4: Hsipaw (Shan State). Walking tour to get a peek behind the facade of the city. Enjoy the perfect sunrise over the Shan State. Get behind the scene of this once Shan Royal city and appreciate the slowness, the tribal culture and the change in ambience. Day 5: Hsipaw. Free day for self-explorations. A free day just for you with the dusty Shan town of Hsipaw is the right spot to have enough free time. Enjoy the landscape until the sun takes over, novice monks walking the morning streets collecting alms.Day 6: Hsipaw – Kyaukme. Trekking in the hills around Kyaukme, past tea plantations and into remote villages. Day 7: Kyaukme – Pyin Oo Lwin (May Myo). A slow-paced train ride taking you across the stunning Goteik Bridge. You will disembark in Pyin Oo Lwin also known as Maymyo. It was the hill station that the British withdrew to during colonial days, when the heat got too overwhelming in Mandalay. Day 8: Pyin Oo Lwin – Mandalay. Visit the viewpoint at Mile 21 before you leave the mountains behind. A fine pagodas and monasteries a pilgrimage place for devoted Buddhists above the hill Mandalay. The cuisine here is fine; the nightlife is possibly the liveliest in Burma. But you can also find small local markets, old teashops, and slowness. Day 9: Bike tour in the outskirts of Mandalay. Visit fresh markets, cottage industry, farming villages and return to Mandalay after having made a genuine connection to the Myanmar outskirts, life beyond the cityscape. Explore the U-Bein bridge for sunset there is no place more beautiful than being in one of the small boats. Day 10: Continue on your own to your next destination. Venture into the small backstreets of sleepy Mandalay. Remember to check out before 12.00 noon and prepare to leave Burma behind or set of for more Burma explorations.