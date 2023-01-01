Teyzit is really two sweeps of white sand, separated by a headland. The western side of the beach curves seductively and is one of the prettiest beaches in the area. Depending on the tide, you may have to wade to the eastern end of the beach. A fishing village with basic shops sits close to the beach, but there's no accommodation or restaurants.

Teyzit is 25 miles south of Dawei along a reasonable, but steep and winding road. It sees few visitors, although that is likely to change with an upmarket hotel under construction at research time.