The main Buddhist monastery in town, colloquially referred to as Payagyi (Big Pagoda), is an expansive glittering, Disneyland-like compound centred on Shwe Taung Za Paya, an immense gilded stupa.

A sculpture of Dharani, the earth goddess, standing in the corner of one of the compound's main thein (ordination hall), is a much-venerated object of worship among the people of Dawei, who rub her breasts, thighs and shoulders for good luck.