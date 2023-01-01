Dawei's most accessible beach, Maungmagan is a wide, sandy strip spanning approximately 7 miles along a pretty bay. On weekdays, and outside holiday periods, it's still relaxed. Maungmagan is the only beach in the region that is at all developed, with an increasing number of guesthouses springing up, as well as beachside restaurants. It makes a good base for exploring the more remote beaches in the area.

Maungmagan is about 11 miles west of Dawei. Motorcycle taxis run here for K7000, a thoun bein will cost K15,000.