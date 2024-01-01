On the southern edge of the Tetouan mellah (Jewish quarter) is this lovely tree-filled park, perfect for taking a break from the Ensanche and medina hustle and bustle. A cafe below the 16th-century medina wall above the park has tables carved out of the rock face and park-facing windows for enjoying the day.
Lovers Park
Tetouan
