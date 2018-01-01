Welcome to Asilah
The town is sleepy for most of the year, but in the summer months its population triples and the streets and town beach are crammed with sun-seeking Moroccan and Spanish families, some of whom retain holiday houses here. The best time to visit is in spring or autumn when the weather is still pleasant but the holiday hordes have left.
Top experiences in Asilah
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Asilah activities
Asilah Guided Day Tour from Tangier
A quick 45 kilometers away is Asilah, one of Morrocco’s oldest cities. And on this private day trip, you will experience that rich history. Discover the ramparts, built by the Portuguese in the last 15th and early 16th centuries. Climb to the top for a picturesque view of the Atlantic Ocean. Trek over to the Portuguese-built El-Kamra tower, the tallest building in the town. Learn about the sordid past of the looming tower that was once part of the ancient defense structure, and home to a prominent Riffian bandit back in the 19th and 20th centuries when Asilah served as a base for pirates. Take a break from history to appreciate Asilah as a current active cultural center. The tourist-oriented Summer Arts Festival runs during the warmer months. Whereas nearby San Bathrolome, a church built by Franciscan priests from Northwest Spain, is a nice place to visit year round. Leave your hotel around 10 am when your driver and guide pick you up and see all these places, and still be back before dinner, around 5 pm.
Marrakech Express 07 Days Tour
Day 01: Spain – Tangier – ChefchaouenEarly morning departure from Tarifa port, your driver guide will meet you at the terminal in Tangier he will be holding a poncard with your name, transfer to Chefchaouen the jowl of the Rif Mountains, after Check in the hotel we will start our city tour. Overnight in Chefchaouen.Day 02:Chefchaouen – Volubilis – Meknes - FesAfter an early breakfast, we will set out in the morning to the ancient Roman ruins of Volubilis. you will spend the morning exploring the 2000-year-old ruins and getting a picture of life during the Roman Empire. Lunch will be taken in Moulay Idris, After lunch, you will visit Meknes. Overnight in FesDay 03: FesAfter breakfast we will begin our guided tour of the Fes medina, one of the worlds largest walled in cities. The whole day will be devoted to an extensive visit of Fes, a city which dates back to the 9th century. you will explore the narrow streets lined with fresh fruit, mounds of spices, A visit to the King s Palace, the old Mellah Jewish quarter, Attarine and Bou Inania Medersas, the Nejjarine fountain, the Karaouine & the Andalous mosques . overnight in Fes Day 04: Fes – MarrakeshAfter an early breakfast, departure for Marrakesh. The beautiful drive will take us up into the Middle Atlas Mountains and along the base of the High Atlas Mountains . Overnight in Marrakesh.Day 05: MarrakeshAfter breakfast, you will have a guided tour of Marrakesh, the southern pearl of Morocco. you will enjoy this full day sightseeing of Marrakesh. In the morning, visit the Koutoubia Mosque, the Saadian tombs and the Bahia Palace . In the late afternoon, discover the labyrinth of souks with their numerous tiny shops bustling with activity, and Djemaa el Fna square with its medieval open-air entertainment, return to your hotel . On the evening we’ll go back to the Djemaa el-Fna, the center square of the medina. The famous Djemaa el-Fna, is one of the center attractions of Marrakesh. overnight in Marrakesh.Day 06: Marrakesh – Casablanca – RabatAfter breakfast departure to Casablanca, the city tour of Casablanca include Hassan II mosque, Cornich, Mohamed V square and continuation to Rabat, guided tour of Rabat which will take you to Kasbah of Oudayas, Hassan Tower, Mohammed V Mausoleum, and the Royal Palace. Overnight in Rabat.Day 07: Rabat – Asilah – TangierAfter breakfast departure to Tangier, first stop will be Asilah, The medina of Asilah has restored streets bordered by white houses with green and blue shutters, making it a visual delight. After a walking tour of the Kasbah we will have time for lunch. Continuation to Tangier along the Atlantic coast. upon arrival to Tangier we’ll visit the caves of Hercules, Cap Spartel, the kasbah, Tangier’s Medina and new town. overnight in Tangier. Tranfser to Tangier port END OF THE TOUR
Night Train Ticket: Tangier To Marrakech
We provide you with night train's ticket from Tangier to Marrakech. There are one night train on this route have a selection of normal cars with seats, and air-conditioned sleeper cars with beds. The train stops in Asilah, Sidi Kacem, Kenitra, Salé, Rabat City, Rabat Agdal, Casablanca, Oasis, Settat and Marrakesh. The train from Tangier departs at 21:00 or 00:00 depend on the saison, and arrives in Marrakech at 7:25am. There's no Single and double cabins, all cabins are shared , while berths share a communal bathroom at the end of the carriage. food ans drinks is available for purchase from a mobile refreshment cart. You can also pack your own food and drink - a good idea if you have specific dietary requirements.
SPAIN, PORTUGAL & MOROCCO
Spain, Portugal & Morocco Day 1. MADRID - SALAMANCA - PORTO (Sunday) Departure from our bus terminal at 08:00 a.m. to begin our journey to Salamanca. Brief stop to walk though this monumental city and its famous Plaza Mayor. . Dinner and accommodations. Day 2. PORTO - COIMBRA - FATIMA (Monday) Breakfast. Morning city sightseeing tour. In the afternoon continuation to Fatima. Dinner and accommodations. Day 3. FATIMA - LISBON (Tuesday) Breakfast..In the afternoon departure to Lisbon. Arrival to Lisbon and accommodations. Day 4. LISBON (Wednesday) Breakfast and accommodations. Morning city sightseeing tour. Day 5. LISBON - CACERES - SEVILLE (Thursday) Breakfast. Departure to Cacere. Lunch at your own. . Dinner and accommodations. Day 6. SEVILLE (Friday) Half board in the hotel. Morning city tour. Day 7. SEVILLE - RONDA - COSTA DEL SOL (Saturday) Breakfast. Then departure to Ronda. Dinner and accommodations. Day 8. COSTA DEL SOL - FEZ (Sunday) Breakfast. Departure to Tarifa. Boarding the ferry to Tangier. And continuation towards Fez via Larache. Dinner and accommodation Day 9. FEZ (Monday) Breakfast. Complete visit of the city. Tour of the most emblematic places, the exteriors of the Royal Palace and its 7 doors, the Jewish quarter and the fort with the best view of Fez el Bali, and a visit to the Medina. Dinner and accommodation. Day 10. FEZ - RABAT - MARRAKECH (Tuesday) Breakfast. Departure to Rabat. City tour, visiting the outer doors of the Royal Palace, the Mausoleum of Mohamed V and the Hassan Tower. Continue to Marrakech. Arrival, dinner and accommodation. Day 11. MARRAKECH (Wednesday) Breakfast. Visit of the city, called “pearl of the South”. We will start in the grand “Jardines de la Menara”. We will visit the exterior of the minaret of the Koutoubia, the Bahia Palace and we will finish in the plaza de Jmaa el Fnaa, with access to the souks and the medina. Dinner and accommodation. Day 12. MARRAKECH (Thursday) Breakfast. Day off. Day 13. MARRAKECH - CASABLANCA (Friday) Breakfast. Departure to Casablanca. Overview of the exteriors of the Hassan II Mosque, Boulevard de la Corniche or United Nations Square. Dinner and accommodation. Day 14. CASABLANCA - TANGIER - COSTA DEL SOL (Saturday) Breakfast. Departure to Tangier. En route, visit to the city of Asilah. Free time. Arrival in Tangier and transfer to the port to take the ferry to Tarifa. Continuation to Costa del Sol. Dinner and accommodation. Day 15. COSTA DEL SOL - GRANADA (Sunday) Breakfast. Departure to Granada. Sightseeing tour including the impressive Alhambra with its beautiful Nazari Palace and the Generalife. Dinner and accommodations. Day 16. GRANADA - TOLEDO - MADRID (Monday) Breakfast and departure towards the Imperial City of Toledo, full of history and monuments. Lunch and city sightseeing throughout its narrow streets and alleys. Arrival and end of the services.
Majestic Tour of Morocco
Day 1 : Tangier Pick-up by your guide at the port or airport of Tangier and taken to your hotel. Depending on your arrival time, possibility to explore the city of Tangier. Diner and Overnight in Tangier. Day 2 : Tangier – Chefchaouen After breakfast, we will go around the city (in case of late arrival on day 1). After exploring the city, we’ll depart for Chefchaouen, a holy town perched on the mountain. Dinner and overnight in Chefchaouen. Day 3 : Chefchaouen – Fès After breakfast, We’ll depart for the oldest imperial city called Fes.where we will go on a guided tour with our local guide to explore Fez. Dinner and overnight in Fez. Day 4 : Fès – Volubilis – Meknès – Fès After breakfast , we’ll depart to explore the Roman ruins volubilis, Then we'll visit the holy city of Moulay driss zerhoun. After lunch in Meknes, we will begin our guided tour of the medina. Dinner and overnight in Fez. Day 5: Fès - Merzouga Departure to Merzouga, passing through the great cedar forests of Azrou, where troops of wild Barbary Apes live. after lunch in Midelt. we crossing several Berber villages to Merzouga for a desert camel trekking. Dinner and overnight in a Berber tent at the foot of Erg Chebbi. Day 6 : Merzouga / Todra gorge / Ouarzazate. We will wake up early to catch the sunrise over the dunes. Arriving back to the hotel on our camels for breakfast and a quick shower before driving back. a quick visit to the holy city Rissani . Then we’ll leave for todra Gorges for a visit and to take a walk up in the palm grove of the Todra valley. After lunch in Todra gorges, we’ll set off for Kalaat M’Gouna and Ouarzazate via the Dades Valley. Dinner and overnight in ouarzazate. Day 7 : Ouarzazate/ Ait Benhaddou/ Marrakech After breakfast we'll explore Ouarzazate, which is famous for its kasbahs, including that of Taourirt... After lunch in Ksar Ait Ben Haddou, the kasbah, declared UNESCO World Heritage, depart for Marrakech. Diner and overnight in Marrakech. Day 8 : Marrakech – Casablanca After breakfast, a brief tour of Marrakech and After lunch, we’ll leave for Casablanca to visit mosque Hassan 2. Dinner and overnight in Casablanca. Day 9 :Casablanca- Rabat – Asilah We’ll depart for Rabat (the capital of the Moroccan kingdom), to visit the mausoleum of Mohammed V and Challah. After Lunch departure for Asilah a small coastal town,Overnight in Asilah. Day 10 : Asilah– Tangier After breakfast depart for Tangier.
16 Days Morocco grand tour from Casablanca
First Day: From Casablanca to RabatWe drive you to Casablanca once you arrive at the airport. We take you around to see the Hassan II Mosque and the largest mosque outside Mecca in Casablanca. From there, we head to Rabat - the capital of Morocco. In Rabat, we will take you around to see the Hassan Tower. You will also walk the Oudaya Kasbah while in Rabat. After the tour, you check into a hotel in the heart of Medina called Riad Kalaa (BB) where you spend the night.2nd Day: From Rabat to Assilah, and from Assilah to ChefchaouenAfter breakfast in the morning, we will drive to Chefchaouen from your riad, mostly by the coast through Asilah city. You are at liberty to explore the entire city when we arrive at Asilah. The annual art festivals and the walls of Medina (painted by several great artists) is what make Asilah well known around the world.You will also enjoy the wonderful view of the Medina and the ocean when you visit the Skalla fortress. And if we have enough time, we will drive you through Tanger so you can get a feel of the beautiful city. From Tanger, we head towards Chefchaouen - the blue city of Morocco, over the foothills of the Rif Mountains. Finally, we return to Riad Lyna where we spend the night.3rd Day: Chefchaouen Tour:We start today by exploring Chefchaouen “The blue city of Morocco”. This city is located at the foot of two mountains. The city is peculiarly beautified by its white washed walls and blue doors and windows. Spanish civilization and Moorish architecture greatly affected Chefchaouen. The free time in the afternoon will provide you the opportunity to stroll around on your own and just enjoy the view. Finally, we head to Casa Perleta or similar local hotel where we spend the night.4rd Day: From Chefchaouen to Volubilis, Volubilis to Meknes , and from Meknes to FesAt dawn, after breakfast, we start driving from your riad to Fes, passing through Ouazzan and the Roman site of Volubilis in a couple of hours. Volubilis is a Roman empire which has been well preserved, dating back to 225 BC.5th Day: A Tour Round the City of Fes6th Day: From Fes to Merzouga7th Day: Exploring Merzouga Region and Camel trekking8th Day: From Merzouga to Todra Gorges and from Todra Gorges to Dades Gorges (about 260 km)You will be awakened by your Camel guide to witness 9th Day: From Dades to Ouarzazate10th Day: From Ouarzazat to Taroudant11th Day: From Taroudant to Essaouira via Agadir12th Day: Essaouira Tour13th Day: From Essaouira to Marrakech14th Day: Exploring Marrakech15th Day: Free day in Marrakech16th Day: From Marrakech to Casablanca