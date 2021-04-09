Tazekka National Park

Explore Tazekka National Park

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Tazekka National Park.

  • See

    Gouffre de Friouato

    More than 20m wide and 230m deep, the Gouffre de Friouato is said to be the deepest cavern in North Africa, and the cave system is possibly the most…

  • See

    Ras El Ma

    Climbing out of Taza into the mountains as you travel south on the R507 affords wonderful views. The waterfalls, just outside the park, are at their best…

  • See

    Parc Nouzha Bouhyati

    This is a pleasant spot to picnic or have a barbecue in a designated fireplace. There's a children's play area too. The cabin sells tea, cold drinks,…

  • See

    Aire de Pique-Nique Les Cerfs

    Wooden tables and benches under the trees make this a pleasant place to picnic. The toilets are only open in July and August.

  • See

    Aire de Pique-Nique Les Oiseaux

    Wooden tables and benches under the trees make this a pleasant place to picnic. The toilets are only open in July and August.

  • See

    Dayet Chiker

    The wide valley of the River Lakhal contains a few small hamlets surrounded by farmlands. It's in sharp contrast to the heavily forested mountains all…

  • See

    Bab Bou-Idir Holiday Village

    This place is filled with Moroccan holiday-makers in July and August, but is deserted the rest of the year. A couple of walks into the park start here.