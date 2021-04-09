More than 20m wide and 230m deep, the Gouffre de Friouato is said to be the deepest cavern in North Africa, and the cave system is possibly the most…
See
Gouffre de Friouato
More than 20m wide and 230m deep, the Gouffre de Friouato is said to be the deepest cavern in North Africa, and the cave system is possibly the most…
See
Ras El Ma
Climbing out of Taza into the mountains as you travel south on the R507 affords wonderful views. The waterfalls, just outside the park, are at their best…
See
Parc Nouzha Bouhyati
This is a pleasant spot to picnic or have a barbecue in a designated fireplace. There's a children's play area too. The cabin sells tea, cold drinks,…
See
Aire de Pique-Nique Les Cerfs
Wooden tables and benches under the trees make this a pleasant place to picnic. The toilets are only open in July and August.
See
Aire de Pique-Nique Les Oiseaux
Wooden tables and benches under the trees make this a pleasant place to picnic. The toilets are only open in July and August.
See
Dayet Chiker
The wide valley of the River Lakhal contains a few small hamlets surrounded by farmlands. It's in sharp contrast to the heavily forested mountains all…
See
Bab Bou-Idir Holiday Village
This place is filled with Moroccan holiday-makers in July and August, but is deserted the rest of the year. A couple of walks into the park start here.