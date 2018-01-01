Private Tour: 4-Day Moroccan Sahara Tour

Day 1: Marrakech - Ait Ben Haddou - Ouarzazate -Skoura Valley - Dades Gorges (D)Depart Marrakech at 7:30am by 4x4 and head into the High Atlas Mountains to discover ancient Berber life in this remote region then cross the high Tizi-n-Tichka pass (2265m). Continue toward Ounela valley until you reach the small Kasbah of Pasha Glaoui, Talouet and Ait Ben Haddou. The most famous Kasbah in Morocco is a UNESCO World Heritage site, which we will visit after lunch (own expense). Next, head towards Ouarzazate a cinema city famous for its international desert location. Pass the small town of Skoura built up around a beautiful oasis and continue on till you reach to the wonderful valley of roses. Dades valley, with its spectacular rock formations is popular with climbers and trekkers. Eventually you will arrive at Dades gorges where you stay overnight in a hotel with dinner included.Day 2: Dades Gorges - Tinghir - Todgha Gorges - Alnif - Taghbalte - Zagora (B, D)After breakfast we will board our 4x4 and continue to discover more wild mountainous scenery until we reach Tinghir; a desert city with an exotic palm grove, before reaching the stunning Todgha Gorge and river. After your visit, continue to the Tizi n Tfrkhine pass where we cross the low mountain and go to the small town of Alnif located at the foot of Saghrou mountain. Stop for lunch in a typical restaurant (own expense). After we follow our trip by track and we pass through many villages like Achich n’Ait, Lazza, Ifrt and Taghbalte where we have the possibility to visit nomads. Pass Tizi n Draa until we reach Zagora, the capital city of the Draa valley with abundance of date palms. Spend the night in a hotel within the palm grove.Day 3: Zagora - Tamegroute - M’hamid - Chegaga (B, D)After breakfast visit the old Jewish kasbah and see where local artisan jewelry is made. Leave Zagora for Tamegroute and visit the Koranic library and the site that manufactures green pottery, as well as the underground kasbah. Continue to Tinfou and Foum Taqat until you reach Mhamid where we will have lunch (own expense). Head along a sandy track until you arrive at the dunes of Chegaga. We will take a camel ride just in time to see the stunning sunset. Stay overnight in a nomad tent with dinner and nomad music.Day 4: Chegaga - Foum Zguid - Taznakht - Tichka pass - Marrakech (B)Wake up early to watch the majestic sunrise over the dunes, and then enjoy breakfast. The first stop of the day is Foum Zguid with the possibility of visiting the nomads. We will pass Iriki Lake and the desert plateau dotted with acacia trees. Have lunch (own expense) in Taznakht, the city of Berber carpets. We will continue our trip back to Marrakech by the Tichka pass.