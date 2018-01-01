Welcome to Drâa Valley
If you don't want to retrace your steps back to Ouarzazate along the N9, it's possible to continue west of M'Hamid through the desert to Foum Zguid, from where you can pick up the N10 north via Tazenakht. For those with more time, it's possible to complete an enormous circuit east on the N12 from Tansikht (29km southeast of Agdz) to the Erg Chebbi dune field near Merzouga and return to Ouarzazate via the Todra and Dades Gorges.
Day 1: Marrakech - Ait Ben Haddou - Ouarzazate - Agdez - ZagoraMeet your guide in the morning and board an a/c minibus vehicle to Zagora via the Tizi n'Tichka pass. Continue to the kasbahs of Tamdakhte and Ait Benhaddou before arriving in Ouarzazate where a tasty lunch will be served. Next, head towards Zagora via Agdez village and Tansikht and enjoy panoramic views of the Draa Valley. When you arrive in Zagora, swap your 4x4 for a camel and ride through the sand dunes to the bivouac Berber Tizi luxury camp. Sample pure Berber tradition and enjoy dinner and the atmosphere around the fire accompanied by the folklore sound of Sahraoui. Spend the night at the campsite. Day 2: Zagora - Agdez - Kasbah Tamnougalt - Marrakech After breakfast, ride your camel again and then head back towards Marrakech through the Draa Valley. Stop at Agdez, visit the kasbah then on to Tamnougalt. Continue to Ouarzazate via Tizi n'Tnifift, where you can stop for lunch, before ending your tour in Marrakech.
Day 1 - Marrakech - Ouarzazate - Dades Gorges - Todra GorgesEarly departure from Marrakech in a private tour, we cross the High Atlas Mountains, and reach the Tizi N'Tichka’s pass. Continue on to Ouarzazate city, and visit the Kasbah Taourirt and film studios. Then pass the Dades Gorges on the way to Todra Gorges. Have dinner here and stay overnight. Day 2 - Todra Gorges - Erfoud - Rissani - Merzouga DunesMorning departure to Merzouga dunes. Visit the Palmeraie area which has thousands of palm trees. Afterwards, travel to Todra Gorges where you can spend some time walking around it. Continue through Tinejdad and Erfoud, and then have lunch at Rissani. See the Moulay Ali Cherif Mausoleum, and then make your way to Merzouga where you will enjoy a camel ride through the fascinating dunes of Erg Chebbi, observing the sunset over behind dunes. Spend the night under nomadic tents or Marabou between sands.Day 3 - Merzouga Dunes - Rissani - Alnif - Nqob - Tazarine - Agdez - Ouarzazate - Aït Benhaddou KasbahAfter breakfast, depart towards the Draa Valley through Alnif, Nqob, and Tazarine. Cross some of Morocco's most mesmerizing desert landscapes. Continue to Agdez along the Draa Valley, and enjoy lunch at Aït Benhaddou Kasbah. Day 4 - Ait Ben Haddou Kasbah - Pass Tizi N’Tichka - MarrakechAfter breakfast, we visit the ancient Ait-Ben-Haddou Kasbah, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Hundreds of movies were filmed here. After visiting the kasbah, continue back to the pass Tizi N'Tichka. Have lunch when you arrive in Marrakech.
Day 1: Marrakesh - Zagora After pickup from Marrakech at 7am, you will begin your journey crossing the High Atlas Mountains through the Tizi n'tichka pass toward the beautiful village of Ait Benhaddou. Upon arrival at the site, enjoy the splendour of its historical castle which is built on a hill, overlooking the area.From there, you will stop in Draa Valley well-known for its amazing Ksour and Kasbah before climbing to an altitude of over 3,800 feet (1160 meters) in the arid land of Ouarzazate city. Within the last portion of the drive connecting Ouarzazate with Zagora, you will admire the most beautiful valleys of Morocco and its beautiful villages filled with local handicraft shops.In the past, the Oasis of Zagora was a caravan centre, the starting point of the great trans-Saharan convoys. Once there, you will enjoy a 1-hour camel ride from Zagora to reach the bivouac campsite. Along the way, you will be able to view the amazing panoramic sunset. At the camp, you will savour a traditional dinner under the starlit sky and retire to your tent to spend the night near the dunes of Zagora.Day 2: Zagora - Marrakesh In the early morning around 5am, you will wake to a beautiful sunrise over the sand dunes and enjoy a typical Berber breakfast offered at the camp. Once again, you will ride camel for 1 hour going to Zagora. If time and weather permits, you will visit Tamegroute. It's only about 13 miles (20 kilometers) from Zagora on the old road to Timbuktu. The town is known for its historical library of the Koranic School of Zaouia Naciria and by the handicrafts cooperative of pottery.Along the route to Marrakech, you will enjoy lunch in a local restaurant (at own expense) before making the circuit again through the Atlas mountains and through the Tizi n'Tichka pass.
Day 1: Marrakech – Ouarzazate – M’hamid (L, D) Get an early start on the day with 7am departure from your Marrakech accommodations, then leave the city behind as you drive to Ouarzazate, with a lunch break at Agdz, a caravanserai oasis with mud-brick kasbahs, palm groves, and a hidden desert prison. Continue through the palm-filled Draa Valley until the road ends at M’hamid, the final village before the Saharan sand dunes begin. Ride a camel between the dunes to a scenic desert camp, arriving in time for sunset over the sand. Spend the evening by the fire, listening to traditional desert blues singing, and eating under the stars. Overnight: Camp “Rêve Sahara” Day 2: Sahara Desert – Ouarzazate – Marrakech (B, L) Wake up for sunrise in the dunes, pause for breakfast, then ride a camel back to M’hamid. Follow the same route as the previous day, with a stop in the Draa Valley town of Tamegroute to see the community’s traditional green desert pottery, underground kasbah, and an ancient Koranic library that was once an important center of Sufi learning. Stop in Ouarzazate for lunch, then make the return trip to Marrakech, where this tour concludes with drop-off at your accommodations.
The tour begins with an 8am pick-up at your Marrakech hotel. The drive is roughly 190km through the landscapes of the Atlas Mountains via the Tizi n’ Tichka pass, with stops for photo taking and to have breakfast. There will also be a stop to visit the town of Telouet and its ancient 17th century kasbah. Next, the tour heads toward Ouarzazate to visit the UNESCO-protected Ait Ben Haddou Kasbah. You’ll walk the small streets of this historic site to get to the top where an incredible view of Draa Valley awaits. Here you’ll have lunch and then visit the Atlas Film Studios. A 3.5-hour drive back to your hotel follows, with an arrival in Marrakech at about 7pm or 8pm.
Day 1: Marrakech - Ait Ben Haddou - Ouarzazate -Skoura Valley - Dades Gorges (D)Depart Marrakech at 7:30am by 4x4 and head into the High Atlas Mountains to discover ancient Berber life in this remote region then cross the high Tizi-n-Tichka pass (2265m). Continue toward Ounela valley until you reach the small Kasbah of Pasha Glaoui, Talouet and Ait Ben Haddou. The most famous Kasbah in Morocco is a UNESCO World Heritage site, which we will visit after lunch (own expense). Next, head towards Ouarzazate a cinema city famous for its international desert location. Pass the small town of Skoura built up around a beautiful oasis and continue on till you reach to the wonderful valley of roses. Dades valley, with its spectacular rock formations is popular with climbers and trekkers. Eventually you will arrive at Dades gorges where you stay overnight in a hotel with dinner included.Day 2: Dades Gorges - Tinghir - Todgha Gorges - Alnif - Taghbalte - Zagora (B, D)After breakfast we will board our 4x4 and continue to discover more wild mountainous scenery until we reach Tinghir; a desert city with an exotic palm grove, before reaching the stunning Todgha Gorge and river. After your visit, continue to the Tizi n Tfrkhine pass where we cross the low mountain and go to the small town of Alnif located at the foot of Saghrou mountain. Stop for lunch in a typical restaurant (own expense). After we follow our trip by track and we pass through many villages like Achich n’Ait, Lazza, Ifrt and Taghbalte where we have the possibility to visit nomads. Pass Tizi n Draa until we reach Zagora, the capital city of the Draa valley with abundance of date palms. Spend the night in a hotel within the palm grove.Day 3: Zagora - Tamegroute - M’hamid - Chegaga (B, D)After breakfast visit the old Jewish kasbah and see where local artisan jewelry is made. Leave Zagora for Tamegroute and visit the Koranic library and the site that manufactures green pottery, as well as the underground kasbah. Continue to Tinfou and Foum Taqat until you reach Mhamid where we will have lunch (own expense). Head along a sandy track until you arrive at the dunes of Chegaga. We will take a camel ride just in time to see the stunning sunset. Stay overnight in a nomad tent with dinner and nomad music.Day 4: Chegaga - Foum Zguid - Taznakht - Tichka pass - Marrakech (B)Wake up early to watch the majestic sunrise over the dunes, and then enjoy breakfast. The first stop of the day is Foum Zguid with the possibility of visiting the nomads. We will pass Iriki Lake and the desert plateau dotted with acacia trees. Have lunch (own expense) in Taznakht, the city of Berber carpets. We will continue our trip back to Marrakech by the Tichka pass.