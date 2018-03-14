Genghis Khan Day Tour with Gorkhi-Terelj National Park

Your English-speaking tour guide will meet you at the location of your choice in Ulaanbaatar at 8:50 am for a day of adventurous experience. Your day will start with a brief city tour, where you will visit the archaic temple to attend an ancient Buddhist ritual and a locals market for a for food culture, followed by a car trip to Genghis Khan Statue, which is located an hour away from the capital city of Ulaanbaatar. The second stop of your trip will be Genghis Khan Statue Complex that includes a museum and a scenic view from the top of the statue. The Genghis Khan’s statue is the current largest 131 feet (40 meters tall) equestrian statue in the world. Moreover, you will witness the giant Mongolian boots, which is the largest leather shoe in the world. Your third stop is Gorkhi-Terelj national park, where you will feel the complete relaxation and connection to a nomadic lifestyle of Mongolia. Truly a unique place to get the knowledge about Mongolian culture and religion. Following by hiking to Turtle Rock (gigantic nature-made eighty feet tall boulder in the shape of a turtle) and visiting the local Mongolian family, which will give you a chance to explore Mongolian culture and lifestyle from insider's perspectives. Ride a yak carriage and pet a horse. After an eventful day, you will be returned back to the location of your choice in Ulaanbaatar. Last but not least: Be prepared for the best experience you will ever have in Mongolia!