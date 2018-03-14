Welcome to Ulaanbaatar
Ulaanbaatar is not always the easiest city to navigate, but with a little patience travellers can take care of all their logistical needs, visit world-class museums, watch traditional theatre, sample international cuisine and party till three in the morning. Indeed, this ever-changing city may be the biggest surprise of your Mongolian adventure.
Top experiences in Ulaanbaatar
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Ulaanbaatar activities
Genghis Khan Day Tour with Gorkhi-Terelj National Park
Your English-speaking tour guide will meet you at the location of your choice in Ulaanbaatar at 8:50 am for a day of adventurous experience. Your day will start with a brief city tour, where you will visit the archaic temple to attend an ancient Buddhist ritual and a locals market for a for food culture, followed by a car trip to Genghis Khan Statue, which is located an hour away from the capital city of Ulaanbaatar. The second stop of your trip will be Genghis Khan Statue Complex that includes a museum and a scenic view from the top of the statue. The Genghis Khan’s statue is the current largest 131 feet (40 meters tall) equestrian statue in the world. Moreover, you will witness the giant Mongolian boots, which is the largest leather shoe in the world. Your third stop is Gorkhi-Terelj national park, where you will feel the complete relaxation and connection to a nomadic lifestyle of Mongolia. Truly a unique place to get the knowledge about Mongolian culture and religion. Following by hiking to Turtle Rock (gigantic nature-made eighty feet tall boulder in the shape of a turtle) and visiting the local Mongolian family, which will give you a chance to explore Mongolian culture and lifestyle from insider's perspectives. Ride a yak carriage and pet a horse. After an eventful day, you will be returned back to the location of your choice in Ulaanbaatar. Last but not least: Be prepared for the best experience you will ever have in Mongolia!
Small-Group Horseback Riding Day Tour
In a country with an equal number of horses to people, a quintessential activity in Mongolia is to go horseback riding through the stunning Mongolian landscape in a traditional nomadic setting. Perfectly situated a couple of hours drive from the City of Ulaanbaatar, Gorkhi-Terelj National Park is one of Mongolia’s most scenic and the country’s third largest protected area. Your private English-speaking tour guide will meet you at the location of your choice in Ulaanbaatar at 8:50am. Your day will start with a brief city tour, followed by a car trip to Terelj, where the horseback riding will take place. Your thrilling horseback riding experience will be 3-hours long and led by a highly experienced trainer as well as your tour guide. Throughout the horseback riding tour, you will explore the beautiful and breathtaking landscapes of magnificent mountains in the backdrop with eternal blue skies. This trip is a truly unique experience to step back in a time of a simpler way of life: the Mongolian Nomad. During the tour, you will explore the wilderness, Turtle Rock (gigantic eighty feet tall boulder in the shape of a turtle), Tuul River, and visit local households and nomad families for lunch. At the end of the horseback riding tour, you will enjoy a flavorful traditional Mongolian meal. After an eventful day, you will be returned back to the location of your choice in Ulaanbaatar where this adventure concludes.
Day Tour of Hustai National Park
At 9 o'clock in the morning, your guide and driver will pick you up from your downtown Ulaanbaatar hotel and drive to Hustai National Park which is located approximately 95 kilometers (60 miles) west of Ulaanbaatar. You will travel on better conditioned asphalt roads for a couple of hours before reaching your destination. Along the way, see nomadic tents sprawling on beautiful landscape outside of Ulaanbaatar and get a first glimpse of nomadic lifestyle.After arriving at Hustai National Park, take your time to explore extraordinary scenic spots where Asian wild horses graze, which is a result of the conservation program reintroduced by a group from the Netherlands in the framework of an international project. Later, a simple lunch will be provided. After lunch at the park, you will visit a local horseman family. There, you could experience their way of life, their culture, and traditions. A free trial of horseback riding is included. Afterwards, you will be transferred back to your Ulaanbaatar hotel where this loving day trip ends.
Ulaanbaatar Private Day Tour
All in one day, see as much as you can in a 6-hour private tour of Ulaanbaatar and its top attractions. Your private tour guide will meet you at your hotel lobby at 8:50 am for an exciting and unforgettable experience. The choice of attraction sites you will be visiting and the length of time you spend at each location fully depend on your preference. As a choice, you can follow the basic itinerary that we provide. Although this tour will include more local lifestyle and cultural scenes than any other regular city sightseeing tours, you won't leave Ulaanbaatar without visiting the iconic attractions such as The Last King’s Palace, Migjid Janraisig Sum, National History Museum, Genghis Khan Square, Bogd Khan Uul National Park, and Gandantegchenling Monastery. In addition to showing you beautiful Ulaanbaatar, your knowledgeable private guide could converse with you about anything from culture to culinary art and from politics to quantum physics. Get your camera ready for an awesome photo at the city’s hidden gems and famous landmarks.After a taste of Ulaanbaatar, you will be transferred back to the location of your choice in the city.
Genghis Khan Statue Complex and Terelj National Park Tour
You will be leaving the city early in the morning to take advantage of the better asphalt road to arrive at Chonjinboldog area where Chinggis Khan Monument is located within an hour. You will see true nomadic lifestyle as soon as you travel outside of the city of Ulaanbaatar. Chinggis Khan Monument is an extremely tall stainless steel statue of Ghengiis Khaan approximately 1 hour drive away from Ulaanbaatar. You may take an elevator ride up to the horse neck with spectacular view of the surrounding countryside. There is also a small archaeology museum in the base of the statue as well as a decent restaurant along with ubiquitous souvenir shops. You may try on traditional Mongolian costumes at the museum. After Chinggis Khan Monument, you will head to Terelj National Park which is the most accessible natural attraction from Ulaanbaatar. Hiking, horseback riding, and rafting are the most popular activities in the park. Terelj National Park has many excellent rock formations for rock including two famous formations named for things they resemble: "Turtle Rock" or "Melkhii Khad" in Mongolian and "the Old Man Reading a Book" or "Praying Lama Rock." You will enjoy lunch at Turtle Rock. After lunch, hike to Aryabal Monastery via a decent path and enjoy beautiful scenery along the way. In the evening, you will visit a nomad family to experience Mongolian life stye and hospitality before returning to Ulaanbaatar.
Private Day Tour: Terelj National Park and Genghis Khan Statue
Visit Chinggis Khan Equestrian Statue Complex (34 miles/54 km - 1.5 hours)At 9:00am, your guide will pick you up at your hotel in Ulaanbaatar and drive to the Genghis Khan Equestrian Statue Complex, 131 feet (40 meter) tall statue of Genghis Khan on horseback. Visit two small museums displaying a private collection of archaeologist’s findings from Bronze age and 13th century. Have a fascinating panoramic view on the horseback.Immerse in nomad culture and traditional meal (34 miles/55 km - 1.5 hour)Take a scenic drive through magnificent alpine in Terelj National Park and arrive at a nomad family. Savor a traditional meal for lunch offered by the hospitable nomad family. Short horseback riding over the mountains (1 hour ride)Experience riding Mongolian pony with a local guide and soak in breathtaking scenery. Witness nature made Turtle Rock and hiking Traverse through iconic Turtle Rock and drive to Buddhist Meditation center in the mountain. Explore the center with a stunning hike from crossing the short trail bridge to stepping 108 stairs. Take in every last bit of the unique scenery before ending this active adventure at your hotel in Ulaanbaatar.