Hidden in a concrete complex on the right side of the Marx mural, this small museum has an eclectic range of exhibits, from Khalkha, Kazakh and Buriat national costumes, traditional musical instruments and snuff bottles made of semi-precious stones to a model of the copper mine (see it in ‘day’ or ‘night’) and another of a modern ger with a TV inside. Look out for the two-headed calf, and the demented expressions on the faces of the taxidermied wildlife.