The West Road Military Unit was a key force in freeing Mongolia from White Russian rule in 1921. Its history is described in this small museum, 2.5km south of Bulgan. Choibalsan and Khatanbaatar Magsarjav both stayed here during Mongolia’s military campaigns of the early 20th century. The museum contains, among other things, Choibalsan’s saddle and sword. If the museum is closed, find the caretaker at the ger next door.