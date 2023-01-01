This communist monument, located northeast of the bus station, depicts Russian and Mongolian women united in chaste appreciation of hard work, planned economies and traditional dress. How to get here? On the way from the town centre, you'll pass a fine mural of Karl Marx and the ever-recognisable profile of Lenin bolted to the wall (near the bus ticket window). Keeping walking northeast for about 100 metres.

Head north of the Friendship Monument into the hills above town for good views of the city.