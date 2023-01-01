Like most monasteries in Mongolia, Dashchoinkhorlon Khiid (1992) is the replacement of an older version; the original, Bangiin Khuree, was destroyed in 1937. About 1000 monks lived and worshipped at Bangiin Khuree before they were arrested and, presumably, executed. The remains of several stupas from the old complex can be seen nearby. The modern monastery features a painting of the former layout and statues of Tsongkhapa (founder of the Yellow Hat sect of Tibetan Buddhism) and Sakyamuni (the historical Buddha).

A couple dozen monks now reside here. The pavilion next to the temple was built in 1876.

The monastery is about 2.5km southwest of Bulgan City, hidden behind some hills.