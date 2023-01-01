Khatanbaatar Magsarjav Mausoleum

Located southwest of town, across a stream and at the top of a hill, this curious silver building resembling a concrete ger is actually a mausoleum in the shape of a hat. There's a nice view across the aimag from here.

There are some murals of battle scenes inside, but to see them you’ll need to get the keys from the caretaker. Ask at the Bulgan Aimag Museum or call 9580 1235.

The mausoleum allegedly contains the remains of Khatanbaatar Magsarjav, a key figure in the 1911 Revolution who helped to liberate the city of Khovd from Chinese rule.