This attractive set of cascading rapids and waterfalls is the latest attraction of the tour agencies, thanks to its easy access from the road (other falls around are more appealing, though more of an effort to get to). While the waterfalls are lovely, the paths are rudimentary and muddy and care for them is a bit ad hoc. As with all the other falls, waters swell in rainy season and lose their color; don't swim during this time.

Roberto Barrios is 38km southeast of Palenque.