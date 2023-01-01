Cascada Welib-Já

Thirty kilometers from Palenque, these 25m-high curtains of water aren't the most dramatic water features in the area, but the turquoise river pools make excellent swimming spots and there are few people. It's in a gorgeous setting on the edge of a jungle swathe and you can hear howler monkeys as you swim. There's a fun cross-river zip-line (M$100) and a simple restaurant. From Palenque, take a combi to the well-signed highway entrance (M$25, 30 minutes); it's a 700m walk in.

The well-organized community members are keen to help with directions and activities. Life jackets are available for rent and in high season there's a life guard.