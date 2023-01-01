Just 20km south of Palenque, Misol-Ha cascades approximately 35m into a wonderful wide pool surrounded by lush tropical vegetation. It’s a sublime place for a dip when the fall is not excessively pumped up by wet-season rains. A path behind the main fall leads into a cave, which allows you to experience the power of the water close up. Misol-Ha is 1.5km off Hwy 199 and the turnoff is signposted, and two separate ejidos (communal landholdings) charge admission (around M$30).

The downside is that the path can get crowded, thanks to the early morning tours from San Cristóbal.