In 1999, in Templo XIX, archaeologists made the most important Palenque find for decades: an 8th-century limestone platform with stunning carvings of seated figures and hieroglyphic texts detailing Palenque’s origins. A reproduction has been placed inside Templo XIX. The central figure on the south side of the platform is the ruler Ahkal Mo’ Nahb’ III, who was responsible for several of the buildings of the Acrópolis Sur, just as the Grupo de las Cruces was created by Kan B’alam II.

Also on view is a wonderful reproduction of a tall stucco relief of U Pakal, the son of Ahkal Mo’ Nahb'.