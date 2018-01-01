Welcome to Cuernavaca
Cuernavaca is an easy going weekend escape from Mexico City for its strollable town center, touches of fine dining, artworks by Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo, and as a launchpad for the well-maintained ruins of nearby Xochicalco.
Taxco and Cuernavaca from Mexico City
Head to Cuernavaca, a popular weekend retreat for Mexico City residents, where a small city tour will be given. It is a beautiful city known as the 'city of eternal spring' for its joyous atmosphere and enjoyable climate. You'll then take a scenic drive to Taxco, which is known as the 'silver city' and is one of the prettiest towns in Mexico. The city tumbles across a hillside with winding cobblestone streets, tile roofed buildings, cozy squares and a strong Old World ambiance that has survived for hundreds of years. You'll then visit one of Mexico's grandest churches, Santa Prisca. It was built in 1759 by French immigrant Jose de la Borda who literally stumbled upon a huge silver claim. Santa Prisca is a riot of ornate Baroque styling flanked by twin bell towers. The interior displays some of Mexico's beautiful goldleaf ornamentation. You'll have plenty of time to have lunch and also visit the marketplace and the famous silversmith shops! After seeing Taxco, it is time to head back to Mexico City where you'll be driven back to your hotel.
Central Mexico 6-Day Tour from Mexico City: Teotihuacan, Taxco
During this fun and culture-filled 5-day, 6-night tour, discover all that Mexico City and its surrounding towns and historical landmarks have to offer. Start with a hop-on hop-off bus tour around Mexico City, where you'll visit up to 21 attractions. Stay in a four- or five-star Mexico City hotel for six nights while you explore central Mexico. Throughout your five days of activity, you'll visit the Shrine of Guadalupe and continue to the impressive archaeological site of the Teotihuacan Pyramids. You'll visit the colonial district of Coyoacan, the city of Cuernavaca and the picturesque town of Taxco. You'll visit the city of Cholula and see its large pyramid (Pirámide Tepanapa) before continuing to see the beautifully sculpted buildings of Puebla.See the Itinerary section below for details on each day of the tour.
Puebla, Cholula, Taxco, Cuernavaca Tour in Mexico City
Day 1: Puebla and CholulaOn the first day, you'll be picked up from your centrally located meeting point in Mexico City and head to the two beautiful and important historical cities of Cholula and Puebla, located just two hours from Mexico City. You will drive across the highway among the mountains at the East of the city with breathtaking views and the beautiful scenery of Popocatepetl and Iztaccihuatl volcanoes, which can also be seen from Cholula. Once in Cholula, you'll admire the hundreds of churches and visit the impressive church of Santa María de Tonantzintla. This is an indigenous-Baroque building which stands out for its interior decorated in gold and with a wealth of elements. After visiting Tonantzintla you'll head to the city of Puebla, located just 15 minutes away from Cholula. Puebla is popularly known as the “City of Angels” and here you will enjoy a delicious lunch (not included). The gastronomic variety in Puebla is rich, so you can choose from a simple and traditional “semita", or the exquisite and laborious "mole poblano.“ Then, you will enjoy a walking tour through the beautiful historic center and see the sixteenth and eighteenth century buildings as well as the Plaza de Armas, the Cathedral and the Church of Santo Domingo. You'll also visit the craft market where you can find beautiful works in the traditional Talavera figurines and delicious sweets such as sweet potatoes, prepared in different flavors. Day 2: Taxco and CuernavacaYour second day will take you on a full-day trip out of Mexico City to admire two unique colonials towns. You will first take a scenic drive to Cuernavaca, "The City of the Eternal Spring", where you'll see the Cathedral, built in the sixteenth century and one of the oldest cathedrals in the country. You'll also see Palacio de Cortés and the monument to Morelos, military insurgent and Mexican patriot. Then, you will drive to Taxco, a colonial city with hundreds of years of history. Nestled on a hillside with cobbled streets and cozy squares, you'll see and feel the strong Old World ambiance that has stood through hundreds of years. You'll also see one of Mexico's grandest churches, Santa Prisca which was built in 1759 by French immigrant Jose de la Borda, who literally stumbled upon a huge silver spring. Taxco is known worldwide for its quality silver mines and shops and you will have the opportunity to see and buy art pieces from Mexican artisans.
Taxco and Cuernavaca Day Trip from Mexico City
After meeting your guide, you will take a scenic drive to Cuernavaca, "The City of the Eternal Spring.” Here, you will visit its main landmarks.See the Cathedral, which is the seat of the Catholic diocese of the same name in Mexico. This building is from the sixteenth century, making it one of the oldest cathedrals in the whole country. Your sightseeing tour continues to the Palacio de Cortés, which Hernán Cortés ordered to be built in the immediate years of Mexico conquest. Finally, you'll visit the monument to Morelos. He was a military insurgent and Mexican patriot, who organized and was the architect of the second stage of the War of Independence of Mexico. After seeing the best of Cuernavaca, you will drive to Taxco, a colonial city with hundreds of years of history. The city is nestled on a hillside with winding cobblestone streets, tile roofed buildings, cozy squares and a strong Old World ambiance that has survived through hundreds of years. During your visit, you will see Santa Prisca, one of Mexico’s grandest churches. It was built in 1759 by French immigrant Jose de la Borda who literally stumbled upon a huge silver spring. Taxco is known worldwide for its quality silver mines and shops so you will have the opportunity to see and buy art pieces from Mexican artisans. After a great day out learning more about Mexico, you'll head back to Mexico City
Cuernavaca and Taxco Tour with Lunch
You will be picked up from your hotel in Mexico City and head to Cuernavaca. Once you arrive there, admire the city on a panoramic tour. This town is known as the city of the eternal spring and you will see its main landmarks. Visit one of the oldest cathedrals in America, the Palace of Cortes, and its mansions and avenues. From there, you will continue to the Sierra Madre to visit one of its treasures: Taxco. Known as the “World Silver Capital”, this is a beautiful magic town which preserves its viceregal style. Taxco silver has a purity of 925 grams per kilogram. You will visit the famous Baroque parish church of Santa Prisca which is more than 250 years old and enjoy a walk on its cobble stoned streets admiring the silver artwork of its people. You will also have an express buffet lunch that includes salad, two types of soup, pasta, rice and 4-5 stews with chicken, beef or pork. Dessert varies between fruits, cake and strawberries with cream. After lunch you will be dropped off at your hotel in Mexico City.
Cuernavaca and Taxco Day Tour
Enjoy a full day tour to Cuernavaca and Taxco. You'll be picked up from your Mexico City hotel and head to Cuernavaca which is 82 kilometers from Mexico City, about a one-hour drive. Cuernavaca is known as the “Place of the Eternal Spring”. Here, you'll visit the Cathedral, which dates from the 16th century, and still has conserved some frescos on its walls. Continue your tour towards Taxco (85 kilometers, about two hours drive), famous for its sale of silver jewelry. In Taxco, enjoy the Church of Santa Prisca, which dates from 18th century, a jewel of the Mexican baroque architecture. Walk in town where there are many silver jewelry shops. Return to Mexico City in the evening (2 hour and 45-minute drive). Return to your hotel.