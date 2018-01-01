Welcome to South of Mexico City
The state of Morelos, which encompasses Cuernavaca and Tepoztlán, is one of Mexico’s smallest and most densely populated. Unfortunately, it suffered major damage in the earthquake of 19 September 2017 and many sights were forced to close (at least temporarily) for restoration work. Valleys at different elevations have a variety of microclimates, and many fruits, grains and vegetables have been cultivated here since pre-Hispanic times. You can visit palaces and haciendas in the region, along with 16th-century churches and monasteries. Those interested in the peasant revolutionary leader Emiliano Zapata should head to Cuautla, the first city that the Morelos hero conquered, and 6km further south to Anenecuilco, where he was born.
Paso Tlahuica Canyoning Tour
You will be picked up at 7am from your hotel in Cuernavaca. Then, you will be driven for about 45 minutes before arriving to the starting point in Tepoztlán. Guides will then provide you with the certified equipment for the activity which include: wetsuit (in rainy season), helmet, harness, and a descender. You will do a 40 minute trek before getting to the entrance of the canyon. After this point, you will enjoy 12 thrilling rappels along with breathtaking views of the beautiful canyon! After the rappels, you will do another 40-minute hike where you will need to climb down rocks and trees until you finally arrive to the magical town of Tepoztlán.
Day Tour: Canyoning at Mil Cascadas from Cuernavaca
The tour starts at 7am when you are picked up from your hotel. First, you will be driven for about 1 hour and 40 minutes before arriving to Mil Cascadas. The guides will then provide you with the certified equipment for the activity which includes a wetsuit, helmet, harness and descender. You will do a short trek before getting to the rappelling station. There, you will do a 35 m rappel in the main waterfall.Afterwards, you will continue your way through the Granados river jumping into 8 waterpools with different heights, from 2 to 10 meters approximately. After the last jump you will need to hike back for about 30 minutes. The tour ends with a drop off at the original departure point.
Ojo de Agua Canyoning Adventure from Cuernavaca
You will be picked up from your hotel, house or at a meeting point in Cuernavaca. Then, you will drive for about 1 hour before you arrive to the starting point in Santo Domingo Ocotitlán. Your guide will then provide you with the certified equipment for the activity which includes: wetsuit (in rainy season), helmet, harness, and a descender. From there, you will start your adventure and will do a 40-minute trek before you get to the entrance of the canyon. Once you reach the canyon, you will enjoy 8 thrilling rappels and marvel yourself with a beautiful forest. The highest rappel you will find is of 15 meters (50 feet). After this great adventure, you'll head back to your hotel.
Cañón del Tesoro Canyoning Adventure
You will be picked up from your hotel in Cuernavaca at 7am. Then, you will be driven for about 45 minutes before arriving to the starting point at the Chalchitepelt mountain in Tepoztlán, Morelos. Guides will then provide you with the certified equipment for the activity which include: wetsuit (in rainy season), helmet, harness, and a descender. You will do a 40 minute trek trough a magnificent forest before getting to the entrance of the canyon. After this point, you will enjoy 3 easy rappels of 8 (26 ft), 15 (50 ft) and 20 (65 ft) meters! You will be taken back to your hotel at the end of the tour.
Camino de la Luz Hiking Adventure
You will be picked up from your hotel in Cuernavaca. Then, you will be driven for about 45 minutes before we arrive to the starting point at a mountain in Tepoztlán, Morelos. Guides will then provide you with the certified equipment for the activity which include: helmet, harness, and a descender (if optional rappel is chosen). You will walk trough beautiful trails in "El Cerro de la Luz" (Light Mountain) where breathtaking views will be reveled.You can choose to do 2 small optional rappels, adequate for beginners. You will admire the Tepozteco pyramid from above. A great trekking adventure for all the family! You will be taken back to your hotel in Cuernavaca at the end of the tour.