Day Tour: Canyoning at Mil Cascadas from Cuernavaca

The tour starts at 7am when you are picked up from your hotel. First, you will be driven for about 1 hour and 40 minutes before arriving to Mil Cascadas. The guides will then provide you with the certified equipment for the activity which includes a wetsuit, helmet, harness and descender. You will do a short trek before getting to the rappelling station. There, you will do a 35 m rappel in the main waterfall.Afterwards, you will continue your way through the Granados river jumping into 8 waterpools with different heights, from 2 to 10 meters approximately. After the last jump you will need to hike back for about 30 minutes. The tour ends with a drop off at the original departure point.