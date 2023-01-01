Museo Regional Potosino

This fetching museum was originally part of a Franciscan monastery founded in 1590. The ground floor – part of which is housed in the small Capilla de San Antonio de Padua – has an interesting, and well-displayed (Spanish only) collection of items from pre-Hispanic Mexico, especially the indigenous people of the Huasteca. Pottery predominates, but there are also a few skulls and skeletons including two who were the unfortunate victims of a sacrifice.

Upstairs is the lavish, gold and aqua Capilla de Aranzazú, an elaborate private chapel constructed in the mid-18th century in Churrigueresque style. New monks were ordained here.