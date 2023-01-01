Museo Federico Silva

This excellent museum devoted to the work of Mexican artist Federico Silva (b 1923) should not be missed. The 17th-century building was once a hospital and later a school, but has been exquisitely transformed into a museum of sculpture, ingeniously integrating the building's previous neoclassical finish with the haunting monolithic sculptures of Silva.

As well as the permanent exhibition on the ground floor, the museum hosts high-quality temporary exhibitions of international sculptors upstairs. Signage is in Spanish only.