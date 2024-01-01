Templo de San José

San Luis Potosí

Inside the Templo de San José, facing the Alameda's south side, lies the image of El Señor de los Trabajos, a Christ-like figure attracting pilgrims from near and far. Numerous retablos (altarpieces) around the statue testify to prayers answered in finding jobs and other miracles.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Exterior of the Museo Federico Silva located at the Jardín San Juan de Dios in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

    Museo Federico Silva

    0.29 MILES

    This excellent museum devoted to the work of Mexican artist Federico Silva (b 1923) should not be missed. The 17th-century building was once a hospital…

  • Exterior of the Museo Nacional de la Máscara located in the historic Plaza del Carmen in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

    Museo Nacional de la Máscara

    0.24 MILES

    This superb museum displays a fascinating collection of ceremonial masks from across Mexico and around the world, and does a good job at explaining the…

  • Museo Regional Potosino

    Museo Regional Potosino

    0.53 MILES

    This fetching museum was originally part of a Franciscan monastery founded in 1590. The ground floor – part of which is housed in the small Capilla de San…

  • Museo del Ferrocarril

    Museo del Ferrocarril

    0.16 MILES

    Once an important stop on two of Mexico's main train lines, San Luis Potosí has cleverly brought the past to life in this museum housed inside its…

  • Centro de las Artes Centenario

    Centro de las Artes Centenario

    0.89 MILES

    Up until 1999, this striking building was a prison believed to have briefly held Francisco Madero. Ten years later, it was transformed – without losing…

  • Templo del Carmen

    Templo del Carmen

    0.23 MILES

    The Churrigueresque Templo del Carmen (1749−64) is San Luis's most spectacular structure. On the vividly carved stone facade, hovering angels show the…

  • Catedral

    Catedral

    0.36 MILES

    This impressive three-nave baroque cathedral was built between 1660 and 1730. Originally it had just one tower; the northern tower was added in the 20th…

