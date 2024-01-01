Inside the Templo de San José, facing the Alameda's south side, lies the image of El Señor de los Trabajos, a Christ-like figure attracting pilgrims from near and far. Numerous retablos (altarpieces) around the statue testify to prayers answered in finding jobs and other miracles.
0.29 MILES
This excellent museum devoted to the work of Mexican artist Federico Silva (b 1923) should not be missed. The 17th-century building was once a hospital…
0.24 MILES
This superb museum displays a fascinating collection of ceremonial masks from across Mexico and around the world, and does a good job at explaining the…
0.53 MILES
This fetching museum was originally part of a Franciscan monastery founded in 1590. The ground floor – part of which is housed in the small Capilla de San…
0.16 MILES
Once an important stop on two of Mexico's main train lines, San Luis Potosí has cleverly brought the past to life in this museum housed inside its…
Centro de las Artes Centenario
0.89 MILES
Up until 1999, this striking building was a prison believed to have briefly held Francisco Madero. Ten years later, it was transformed – without losing…
0.23 MILES
The Churrigueresque Templo del Carmen (1749−64) is San Luis's most spectacular structure. On the vividly carved stone facade, hovering angels show the…
0.36 MILES
This impressive three-nave baroque cathedral was built between 1660 and 1730. Originally it had just one tower; the northern tower was added in the 20th…
Jardín de San Francisco (Jardín Guerrero)
0.46 MILES
Dominated by the bulk of the Templo de San Francisco and convent, and with a lovely fountain gracing its interior, this square is one of the city's most…
0.09 MILES
The Alameda Juan Sarabia marks the eastern boundary of the downtown area. It used to be the vegetable garden of the monastery attached to the Templo del…
0.16 MILES
0.22 MILES
Beside the Templo del Carmen, this museum has a large collection of paintings and artifacts from the Spanish vice-regency. More of interest might be its…
0.23 MILES
5. Museo Nacional de la Máscara
0.24 MILES
0.29 MILES
0.3 MILES
Behind the cathedral, this museum is the birthplace of much-celebrated Mexican poet, Manuel José Othón (1858–1906). The 19th-century home is furnished in…
0.35 MILES
The 19th-century Palacio Municipal features powerful stone arches. Finished in 1838, it was the home of Bishop Ignacio Montes de Oca from 1892 to 1915…