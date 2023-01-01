Museo del Ferrocarril

Once an important stop on two of Mexico's main train lines, San Luis Potosí has cleverly brought the past to life in this museum housed inside its glorious former train station, which dates from 1936. Don't miss the two murals by Fernando Leal (completed in 1943) that grace the station interior, or a wander through the old train carriages waiting by the platforms. It's all very well done and surprisingly interesting even if you've never considered yourself a train-spotter!

Kids will love the miniature-train ride that rings the museum (M$25).