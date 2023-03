A renowned surfing destination, Playa La Ticla is about 2.5km off the main highway. It can feel like a dusty, down-at-heel town, but it's famous for its brilliant, long, left point break. The long beach is divided by a swimmable freshwater river.

On the beachfront, a few palapa restaurants serve fresh seafood. Also here is the attractive, welcoming but rather unkempt Parador Turístico La Ticla, which has spartan rooms with thatched multilevel wooden cabañas with hammocks on the porch.