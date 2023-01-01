Campamento Tortuguero Playa de Colola

Protecting one of the world's most important nesting grounds for the green turtle, this center looks after the eggs of three turtle species and releases hatchlings. For M$40 visitors can accompany local and international volunteers on their nightly rounds (8pm to 4am). Turtle viewing is best between October and December, when hundreds of turtles nest en masse.

Sur de Jalisco buses (M$116, two hours) from Tecomán leave you at the center's doorstep.

It's all pretty ad hoc, with staffing variable and no system of reservations or timetable.

There are rustic cabins (M$400) on the beach and modern dorms (M$150) and rooms (M$600) just by the main road should you decide to stay.