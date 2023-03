The cliff-hugging road south of San Juan de Alima climbs above the coast, offering gorgeous views of desolate sandy beaches below. The tiny white strand of Las Brisas is accented by just a few palapa restaurants and the comfortable Hotel Brisas de Verano.

If you’re a birdwatcher, check out the nice mangrove estuary about 1km south of town. This town is the southernmost point of government control in the area.