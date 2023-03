An estimated 70 per cent of the world’s population of green sea turtles, along with olive ridley and leatherback turtles, lay their eggs on the long flat sands of Playa Colola, a Ramsar site. And you can see why. Here is a thick and wide slab of creamy sand that runs up against chaparral-coated hills and is framed by two picturesque headlands. Campamento Tortuguero Playa de Colola monitors the beach, protects the eggs and releases hatchlings.

Swim with caution as there can be quite an undertow.