Zona Rosa & Reforma
Explore Zona Rosa & Reforma
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Zona Rosa & Reforma.
Mundo Chocolate Museum
A beautifully restored 1909 building houses Mundo Chocolate, a museum and store known as MUCHO celebrating all things chocolate. The permanent exhibit…
El Ángel
The symbol of Mexico City, known as 'El Ángel' (The Angel), this gilded Winged Victory on a 45m-high pillar was sculpted for the independence centennial…
Estela de Luz
Opposite Torre Mayor, the 104m-high Estela de Luz was built to commemorate Mexico's bicentennial anniversary in 2010, though due to delays in construction…
La Diana Cazadora
Commonly known as La Diana Cazadora (Diana the Hunter), this 1942 bronze nude sculpture atop a fountain is actually meant to represent the Archer of the…
Centro de Cultura Digital
In the Estela de Luz basement you'll find this cultural center with temporary expositions, of hit-and-miss interest, focusing on digital technology. Areas…
Monumento a la Madre
Just off Reforma, this monument and open plaza dedicated to mothers features a statue of a woman and child. The first brick was laid on Mother's Day (May…
Monumento a Cuauhtémoc
Paseo de la Reforma’s busy intersection with Avenida Insurgentes is marked by the Monumento a Cuauhtémoc, memorializing the last Aztec emperor.
Centro Bursátil
An angular tower and mirror-ball ensemble housing the nation’s Bolsa (stock exchange) marks the southern edge of the Colonia Cuauhtémoc.
Torre Mayor
The Torre Mayor stands like a sentinel before the gate to Bosque de Chapultepec. The green-glass tower soars 225m above the capital. The earthquake…