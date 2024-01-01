Templo San Francisco

The simple, white Templo de San Francisco, at the foot of Plaza Zaragoza, which once served as a cemetery, is the city’s oldest church. Built between 1721 and 1741, it's home to a memorial to Miguel Hidalgo, who was originally buried here in 1811 but exhumed in 1823 and buried in Mexico City.
