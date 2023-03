Chihuahua’s historic heart, with its mass of pigeons, shoe-shiners and cowboy-hatted characters, is a simple but pretty place. A bronze sculpture of the city's founder, Don Antonio de Deza y Ulloa, presides over the daily hubbub. The plaza also is home to the majestic baroque cathedral, built between 1725 and 1826 and still containing the original organ installed in 1796.