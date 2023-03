These caves on Chihuahua’s northeast edge boast impressive stalagmites, stalactites and rock formations, making the one-hour, 17-chamber underground journey fun, especially for kids. Visitors enter with guides and typically in groups of 15 to 20 people. You can get here by taxi or ride share (around M$100). Chihuahua Bárbaro also leads group tours here (M$300 per person).