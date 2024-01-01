Villa Rundle Gardens

Victoria (Rabat)

The Rundle Gardens, south of Triq ir-Repubblika, were laid out around 1914 by General Sir Leslie Rundle (Governor of Malta, 1909–15), and are pleasant and shady for walking around. Occasional concerts and festivals are held throughout spring and summer, and there is a children's playground.

