Gozo 360° is a 30-minute audiovisual show that gives a good, basic introduction to the island's history and sights before veering off into tourist board–style fluff. Shows are every 30 minutes, and commentary is available in 15 languages. The show is held at the Citadel Cinema, which also screens a concise and up-to-date program of blockbuster and arthouse films.
Gozo 360°
Victoria (Rabat)
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
18.4 MILES
St John's Co-Cathedral, Malta's most impressive church, was designed by the architect Gerolamo Cassar. It was built between 1573 and 1578, taking over…
19.29 MILES
The Hypogeum (from the Greek, meaning 'underground') is a subterranean necropolis, discovered during building work in 1902. To visit is to step into a…
18.86 MILES
The megalithic temples of Ħaġar Qim (adge-ar eem; 'standing stones') and Mnajdra (mm-nigh-dra) are the best preserved and most evocative of Malta's…
18.42 MILES
The stern exterior of the 16th-century Grand Master's Palace conceals a sumptuous interior. This was once the residence of the Grand Masters of the…
21.67 MILES
The reason to head to Birżebbuġa is to see the Għar Dalam Cave & Museum, 500m north on the main road from Valletta. Għar Dalam (aar-da-lam; the name means…
National Museum of Archaeology
18.33 MILES
The National Museum of Archaeology is housed in the impressive Auberge de Provence. Exhibits include delicate stone tools dating from 5200 BC, Phoenician…
14.32 MILES
The cathedral is said to be built on the site of the villa belonging to Publius, the Roman governor of Malta who welcomed St Paul in AD 60.
1.69 MILES
Perched on the crest of the hill to the south of Xagħra, the awe-inspiring megalithic Ġgantija Temples command soaring views over most of southern Gozo…
Nearby Victoria (Rabat) attractions
0.02 MILES
The semicircular baroque building at the western end of Pjazza Indipendenza is the Banca Giuratale, built in 1733 to house the city council. After being…
0.03 MILES
Victoria's main square hosts a daily market (6.30am to 2pm) and is known throughout the island as It-Tokk (the meeting place). The semicircular baroque…
0.04 MILES
A 17th-century fortification.
4. Ċittadella Visitors' Centre
0.04 MILES
Inaugurated in mid-2016 as part of the excellent restoration of Victoria's Il-Kastell, this award-winning visitors' centre includes a poignant and…
0.05 MILES
Severely damaged during the 1551 corsair raid on Gozo led by Sinam Baxar, this has been rebuilt many times, most recently in the 20th century.
0.05 MILES
While the walls surrounding Il-Kastell date from the 15th century, there have been fortifications atop this flat-topped hill since the Bronze Age: it…
0.05 MILES
Note the Roman inscription on the left-hand inner wall from the 2nd century AD.
0.06 MILES
Victoria's Archaeology Museum houses some incredible finds. There are some 'fat lady' carvings from Ġgantija Temples and Xagħra, around 3000 to 4000 years…