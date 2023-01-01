While the walls surrounding Il-Kastell date from the 15th century, there have been fortifications atop this flat-topped hill since the Bronze Age: it developed under the Phoenicians and later became a Roman town. After terrible raids on Gozo by the Turks, it became customary for all the island's families to stay within Il-Kastell overnight, a practice that lasted into the 17th century. Walk almost all the way around the city walls, for astounding views over Gozo and towards the sea

Also known locally as the Ċittadella, an excellent new visitor centre experience opened in 2016 to complement Il-Kastell's compact array of interesting museums. Inside the walls are also arts and crafts shops specialising in silver jewellery and traditional Gozitan lace.

Entry to Il-Kastell includes the Ċittadella Visitors' Centre and entry to four museums falling under the Heritage Malta banner: the Archaeology Museum, the Old Prison, the Gozo Nature Museum and the Gran Castello Historic House.