Fort Chambray was built by the Knights of St John in the early 18th century. It was originally intended to supplant Victoria as Gozo's main fortified town, and the area within the walls was envisaged as a grid of streets similar to Valletta. Following the Order's decline in the late 18th century, the plan came to naught. Instead, the fort served as a garrison and later as a mental hospital. Part of the complex has been converted into luxury apartments.