This huge, if tired-looking, wave park is a fun place for a day out. Kids will love it, though be warned it's fresher and cleaner earlier in the season. That said, the wave pool constantly pumps 1.5m artificial waves; there are plenty of tunnels and spray jets; fibreglass waterslides; the ‘Black Hole’; and a 240m-long 'lazy river' you can coast down on a rubber tube. Note that food can't be brought into the park.