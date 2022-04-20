Taiping

Perak's second-largest town is defined by water and greenery. Locals laud it as the 'City of Peace' for trailblazing Malaysia’s first museum, first railway and first newspapers in English, Malay and Tamil. But it’s Taiping’s ‘Rain City’ title that has stuck. Taiping has the biggest volume of rainfall in Peninsular Malaysia: all the better for its verdant lake gardens (and the pastime of 'rain betting', where locals take a punt on what time downpours will start and stop).

Taiping has the same ingredients as Penang and Ipoh – great food, weathered colonial architecture, street art – but on a smaller scale. It's a worthwhile detour in its own right, and a stepping stone to hill station Bukit Larut and the mangrove reserve in Kuala Sepetang. Kid-friendly attractions such as the zoo have also made it a favorite getaway for Malaysians with big families and even bigger umbrellas.

Explore Taiping

  • M

    Muzium Perak

    With many of Perak's museums in dire need of more funding, Taiping's well-maintained Muzium Perak stands out. Parts of the pristine, whitewashed building…

  • T

    Taman Tasik Taiping

    Taiping's centrepiece is a 64-hectare expanse of lagoons and grassland east of town. Created in 1880 on the site of an abandoned tin mine, the gardens owe…

  • A

    All Saints Church

    Consecrated in 1887, this timber church is one of the oldest Anglican churches in Malaysia and is still used as a place of worship. The Gothic-inspired…

  • Z

    Zoo Taiping & Night Safari

    Animals are always happiest in the wild, but Taiping's zoo is a well-maintained space managed by conservation-minded staff. Elephants have shade and space…

  • T

    Taiping War Cemetery

    Arranged across two green spaces bisected by a main road, this small cemetery has row upon row of headstones for the British, Australian and Indian troops…

  • M

    Masjid Daerah Taiping

    With its prominent gold domes, this mosque is an arresting feature of central Taiping's skyline. Only Muslims may enter.

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Taiping.

  • See

    Muzium Perak

    With many of Perak's museums in dire need of more funding, Taiping's well-maintained Muzium Perak stands out. Parts of the pristine, whitewashed building…

  • See

    Taman Tasik Taiping

    Taiping's centrepiece is a 64-hectare expanse of lagoons and grassland east of town. Created in 1880 on the site of an abandoned tin mine, the gardens owe…

  • See

    All Saints Church

    Consecrated in 1887, this timber church is one of the oldest Anglican churches in Malaysia and is still used as a place of worship. The Gothic-inspired…

  • See

    Zoo Taiping & Night Safari

    Animals are always happiest in the wild, but Taiping's zoo is a well-maintained space managed by conservation-minded staff. Elephants have shade and space…

  • See

    Taiping War Cemetery

    Arranged across two green spaces bisected by a main road, this small cemetery has row upon row of headstones for the British, Australian and Indian troops…

  • See

    Masjid Daerah Taiping

    With its prominent gold domes, this mosque is an arresting feature of central Taiping's skyline. Only Muslims may enter.

Guidebooks

Learn more about Taiping

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.