With many of Perak's museums in dire need of more funding, Taiping's well-maintained Muzium Perak stands out. Parts of the pristine, whitewashed building…
Taiping
Perak's second-largest town is defined by water and greenery. Locals laud it as the 'City of Peace' for trailblazing Malaysia’s first museum, first railway and first newspapers in English, Malay and Tamil. But it’s Taiping’s ‘Rain City’ title that has stuck. Taiping has the biggest volume of rainfall in Peninsular Malaysia: all the better for its verdant lake gardens (and the pastime of 'rain betting', where locals take a punt on what time downpours will start and stop).
Taiping has the same ingredients as Penang and Ipoh – great food, weathered colonial architecture, street art – but on a smaller scale. It's a worthwhile detour in its own right, and a stepping stone to hill station Bukit Larut and the mangrove reserve in Kuala Sepetang. Kid-friendly attractions such as the zoo have also made it a favorite getaway for Malaysians with big families and even bigger umbrellas.
Explore Taiping
- MMuzium Perak
With many of Perak's museums in dire need of more funding, Taiping's well-maintained Muzium Perak stands out. Parts of the pristine, whitewashed building…
- TTaman Tasik Taiping
Taiping's centrepiece is a 64-hectare expanse of lagoons and grassland east of town. Created in 1880 on the site of an abandoned tin mine, the gardens owe…
- AAll Saints Church
Consecrated in 1887, this timber church is one of the oldest Anglican churches in Malaysia and is still used as a place of worship. The Gothic-inspired…
- ZZoo Taiping & Night Safari
Animals are always happiest in the wild, but Taiping's zoo is a well-maintained space managed by conservation-minded staff. Elephants have shade and space…
- TTaiping War Cemetery
Arranged across two green spaces bisected by a main road, this small cemetery has row upon row of headstones for the British, Australian and Indian troops…
- MMasjid Daerah Taiping
With its prominent gold domes, this mosque is an arresting feature of central Taiping's skyline. Only Muslims may enter.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Taiping.
See
Muzium Perak
With many of Perak's museums in dire need of more funding, Taiping's well-maintained Muzium Perak stands out. Parts of the pristine, whitewashed building…
See
Taman Tasik Taiping
Taiping's centrepiece is a 64-hectare expanse of lagoons and grassland east of town. Created in 1880 on the site of an abandoned tin mine, the gardens owe…
See
All Saints Church
Consecrated in 1887, this timber church is one of the oldest Anglican churches in Malaysia and is still used as a place of worship. The Gothic-inspired…
See
Zoo Taiping & Night Safari
Animals are always happiest in the wild, but Taiping's zoo is a well-maintained space managed by conservation-minded staff. Elephants have shade and space…
See
Taiping War Cemetery
Arranged across two green spaces bisected by a main road, this small cemetery has row upon row of headstones for the British, Australian and Indian troops…
See
Masjid Daerah Taiping
With its prominent gold domes, this mosque is an arresting feature of central Taiping's skyline. Only Muslims may enter.
Guidebooks
Learn more about Taiping
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.